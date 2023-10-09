Tuesday Tips

There was a lot to like about Gemini Star's latest run and she is taken to build on that performance at Leicester on Tuesday.

The three-year-old daughter of Starspangledbanner was having her first spin since April when going down by just a neck to the in-form Thunder Star at Yarmouth. Given a patient ride by Kieran O'Neill, she made good headway to challenge late on and the front pair pulled nicely clear of the rest. Alice Haynes has campaigned her charge sparingly, so everything points towards the Thirsk maiden winner having scope for more improvement ahead of the Everards of Leicestershire Handicap. The City's Phantom is yet to win this year but has slipped down the ratings as a result and takes the eye in the Kube - Leicester's Premier Event Hire Venue Handicap.

Richard Spencer's charge was a fair fourth in this 10-furlong contest last term and is on an 8lb lower mark this time around. He looked all over the winner when kicking clear at Newmarket recently, only to be reeled in close home by First Officer. However, that was an encouraging effort and enough to suggest a fourth career success could be just around the corner. At Brighton, Broad Appeal is worth backing to end his long victory drought in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Apprentice Handicap. The nine-year-old gained the last of his five wins way back in June 2020 but came within a neck of putting that right at Bath last month, when just passed close home by 50-1 outsider Silver Atom. Broad Appeal is now 20lb below his last winning mark and while he is very much in the twilight of his career, his latest effort suggests he is not a spent force just yet. Prometeo can make it third time lucky in the Champions Day On Sky Sports Racing EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes after putting in two promising efforts so far.

Marco Botti's juvenile looked in need of the experience when third at Kempton and then was only just collared in the closing stages by well-backed winner Ashariba at Yarmouth. The son of Postponed looks the one to beat in a race that may not take much winning. Moondial showed plenty of spirit to score at Epsom in August and did nothing wrong when second to firm favourite Turquoise Diamond at this track last time out. After being denied a clear passage around halfway, she came home well over seven furlongs and should enjoy stepping up to a mile for the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 519 Handicap. Vultar appeals in the At The Races App Market Movers Novice Stakes at Southwell, having looked useful in runner-up efforts at Nottingham and Doncaster before paying the price for a slow start at Kempton.

Over the jumps at Huntingdon, Fergal O'Brien's Blue Sans is expected to bring up his four-timer in the Clive Graham Memorial Handicap Hurdle.

SELECTIONS: BRIGHTON: 1.45 Birkie Boy, 2.20 Dianara, 2.55 Broad Appeal, 3.30 Chinthurst, 4.05 Prometeo, 4.40 Moondial, 5.15 Atty's Edge.

HUNTINGDON: 2.35 School Days Over, 3.10 Chess Player, 3.45 Saint Jaguen, 4.20 If I Say, 4.55 Blue Sans, 5.30 Hill Spirit.

LEICESTER: 1.37 Dc Flyer 2.12 Anonymous Guest, 2.47 Warda Jamila, 3.22 Stone Of Destiny, 3.57 GEMINI STAR (NAP), 4.32 The City's Phantom, 5.07 Marsh Benham, 5.40 Micks Dream.

PUNCHESTOWN: 1.50 Our Boy Wes, 2.25 Mr Macphisto, 3.00 Zanahiyr, 3.35 Mister Pink, 4.10 We'llgowats, 4.45 Sea Aster, 5.20 Doyen Lady.

SOUTHWELL: 4.15 Premiership, 4.50 Cloudy Skye, 5.25 Salamanca City 6.00 Vultar, 6.30 Club Manager, 7.00 Noteable, 7.30 Mehmo, 8.00 Lotus Rose, 8.30 Iconique. DOUBLE: Gemini Star and The City's Phantom.