Friday Tips

Shuwari heads into Friday's Group One bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket with rock-solid credentials.

Ollie Sangster's juvenile followed up a Newbury novice stakes win by scoring in Listed company at Sandown, where she got the better of Fallen Angel. That runner-up has since franked the form by landing the Sweet Solera in emphatic fashion and then claiming Group One glory in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh. Shuwari was forced to miss an intended engagement at Glorious Goodwood due to a slight setback, so went into last month's Rockfel Stakes on the back of a 64-day break. The daughter of New Bay was caught a little cold early on and a strong pace did not help, but she ultimately kept on well to finish second behind impressive scorer Carla's Way.

Ylang Ylang also made late headway that day but was well held in third and Shuwari is taken to confirm that form. Audience can give his connections another boost in the Group Two Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards Challenge Stakes over seven furlongs. He carries the same Cheveley Park Stud colours as last weekend's Sun Chariot star Inspiral and also hails from the yard of John and Thady Gosden. A July Course scorer over this distance in the Group Three Criterion Stakes, Audience can return to winning ways after solid seconds behind Kinross at York and Sandrine at Doncaster. The Gosdens then have a strong hand in the bet365 Old Rowley Cup Handicap with the hat-trick seeking Humanity but with his wins having come on all-weather surfaces, Alsakib appeals more. Andrew Balding's charge made it three strikes from his last four outings when showing a neat turn of foot at Ascot and still seems to be on the upgrade.

Inquisitively produced a striking first performance for Kevin Philippart De Foy when claiming a Listed-class success at York and can follow up in the Group Three Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes. The son of Ten Sovereigns had previously finished third of 18 behind Big Evs in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and looks a smart sprinter in the making. Ralph Beckett's yard has been in fine form of late and highly-regarded Salisbury scorer Skellet has the scope to cope with a step up to Group Three level in the Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes. There is plenty of prize money up for grabs at York, where Kingfisher King takes the eye in the William Hill Finale Handicap. The William Haggas-trained three-year-old races as though this step up in trip will suit.

African Sprit could hardly have been more impressive when romping home by five lengths on his racecourse debut at Newcastle and can confirm that promise in the British EBF #100,000 Final. Star Of Orion may just have found the ground a touch lively in his last couple of races at Ascot and Newmarket but should have conditions to suit in the William Hill Autumn Mile Handicap. Chepstow's Grade Two Unibet Persian War Novices' Hurdle has been a happy hunting ground for Paul Nicholls and Captain Teague will attract plenty of interest on his first try over timber under rules.

The Irish point-to-point winner followed up a comfortable National Hunt flat race success at Plumpton by finishing an excellent third in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham.

SELECTIONS: CHEPSTOW: 1.35 Thomas Darby, 2.10 Captain Teague, 2.48 Panjari, 3.23 Inch House, 3.58 Politacus, 4.33 Swaffham Bulbeck, 5.08 Blade Runner.

DUNDALK: 4.40 Orderofthephoenix, 5.15 Admiral Mae, 5.45 Allo Arry, 6.15 Benavente, 6.45 Sioux Princess, 7.15 Portreath, 7.45 Ceallach, 8.15 Kadeen.

NEWCASTLE: 4.20 Doublethetrouble, 4.52 Indemnity, 5.27 Trailblazer, 6.00 Pillar Of Hope, 6.30 Markakol, 7.00 Callianassa, 7.30 Cool Run, 8.00 He's An Angel, 8.30 Woobay.

NEWMARKET: 1.50 Inquisitively, 2.25 Skellet, 3.00 Audience, 3.35 Alsakib, 4.10 SHUWARI (NAP), 4.45 Devoted Queen, 5.20 Wellborn, 5.55 Boogie Woogie.

YORK: 2.05 Gamekeeper, 2.40 Kingfisher King, 3.15 African Spirit, 3.50 Star Of Orion, 4.25 Nazron, 5.00 Looking For Lynda, 5.35 Kalganov. DOUBLE: Shuwari and Audience.