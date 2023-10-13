Saturday Tips

Newmarket's Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap invariably presents punters with a tricky puzzle to solve but Pied Piper stands out from this year's contenders.

The five-year-old was a winner at this course and at Leicester on the Flat for John and Thady Gosden before making a successful switch to the National Hunt sphere with Gordon Elliott. He was third in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham and only denied a share of Grade One glory at Aintree in the stewards' room during his first campaign over timber. When reverting back to the level at Royal Ascot a couple of months later, Pied Piper was denied a clear passage at a crucial time in the Ascot Stakes, but still managed to finish a fair sixth of 19. Another decent jumps campaign brought wins at Cheltenham and Down Royal, as well as a close second in the County Hurdle at the Festival. Elliott's charge had a blow-out on the Flat at Killarney in August and has since been prepared for this two-mile-two-furlong challenge.

When on song, Pied Piper has a lovely cruising speed that feels tailor-made for the Cesarewitch and the booking of Ryan Moore shows that connections are confident of his current well-being. City Of Troy is expected to justify his position at the head of next year's 2000 Guineas betting by landing the Group One Native Trail's Dewhurst Stakes over seven furlongs. Aidan O'Brien predictably has a fine record in this race, scoring with the likes of Rock Of Gibraltar, Churchill and St Mark's Basilica. This son of Justify created a huge impression when romping home by six and a half lengths in the Superlative Stakes on the July Course, with subsequent Goodwood Group Two victor Haatem back in second. A break of 91 days is obviously worth noting, but there are more than enough talented juveniles at Ballydoyle for City Of Troy to have worked with in order to blow away any cobwebs.

A high-class Newmarket card kicks off with the Group Three Emirates Autumn Stakes over a mile and Ancient Wisdom sets a strong standard here. Following a couple of comfortable victories, Charlie Appleby's charge was a beaten favourite when third in Listed company at Ascot, but the first two home that day have since franked the form. Rosallion secured a Group One success in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp, while runner-up Al Musmak prevailed at Haydock next time out before finishing second in the Royal Lodge here. Godolphin have another strong hand in the Group Three Ghaiyyath Zetland Stakes with Arabian Crown, who should enjoy this 10-furlong trip judged on the way he powered home for a Salisbury Listed win over a mile. Knight deserves a change of luck in the Group Three Earthlight Darley Stakes after close seconds behind Angel Bleu in the Celebration Mile at Goodwood and Chindit in Sandown's Fortune Stakes.

There is again lots of prize money on offer at York and Albasheer appeals in the Coral Sprint Trophy Handicap after finishing strongly for an eyecatching fourth in the Ayr Gold Cup. Archie Watson's five-year-old was a course and distance winner in August when dead-heating with Summerghand and is clearly still going in the right direction. Purosangue has the best form in the Listed-class Coral Rockingham Stakes but Starlore may have the scope to come out on top here after showing plenty of promise in two Sandown outings.

On the second day of Chepstow's Unibet Jump Season Opener meeting, Twinjets appeals from the Milton Harris yard in the Wasdell Group Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle, having made good progress throughout last term, culminating with an easy Kempton win in April.

SELECTIONS: CHELMSFORD: 4.20 Free Speech, 4.55 Lady Bouquet, 5.30 Nouveaux, 6.00 Debora's Dream, 6.30 Amasar, 7.00 Elusive Tiger, 7.30 Moonspirit, 8.00 Cloud Cover, 8.30 Belle Fourche.

CHEPSTOW: 1.55 Liari, 2.30 Courtland, 3.10 Knappers Hill, 3.40 Elixir De Nutz, 4.15 Twinjets, 4.50 Shared, 5.22 Kap Boy.

CHESTER: 1.45 Verbier, 2.20 Hackman, 2.55 Individualism, 3.30 Stone Soldier, 4.05 Dreams Adozen, 4.40 Gentle Ellen, 5.15 Apache Star, 5.45 Kats Bob.

HEXHAM: 1.35 All Ways And Ever, 2.10 Minella Double, 2.45 Step Above, 3.20 Our Sam, 3.55 Without Conviction, 4.30 Kicksaftersix, 5.05 Kandor.

NAAS: 1.40 Chicago Critic, 2.15 Nakassama, 2.50 Gandolfo, 3.25 Big Gossey, 4.00 Jon Riggens, 4.35 Verhoyen, 5.10 Beauty Bella.

NEWMARKET: 1.25 Ancient Wisdom, 2.00 City Of Troy, 2.40 PIED PIPER (NAP), 3.15 Arabian Crown, 3.50 Knight, 4.25 Kingdom Of Riches, 5.00 Perdika.

YORK: 1.15 Starlore, 1.50 Swift Salian, 2.25 Albasheer, 3.05 Align The Stars, 3.35 La Yakel, 4.10 Punctuation, 4.45 Star Ahoy. DOUBLE: Pied Piper and Knight