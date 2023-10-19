Friday Tips

Tweed Skirt has proven she can go well when fresh and is backed to make a winning reappearance in the Sky Bet Handicap Chase at Fakenham on Friday.

Nicky Henderson's mare prevailed in a Wetherby bumper on her racecourse bow and went on to perform at a decent level over hurdles, winning at Ascot and running at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. However, she always looked the type to really flourish once put over fences and Tweed Skirt backed up that view by starting out last term with a Kempton and Wincanton double. The six-year-old was then far from disgraced when stepping up in class and gave the impression that this move to three miles will suit when a staying-on fourth on her most recent outing at Cheltenham in April. Henderson is obviously not known for putting too much emphasis on getting off to a fast start at this time of year, but his limited number of fancied runners have performed well enough so far to suggest Tweed Skirt will be fit for her reintroduction. Western Soldier was well backed when third on his National Hunt debut at Sedgefield earlier this month and may just have paid the price for running too freely early on when edged out in a tight finish.

He was bought for £62,000 on the back of some useful Flat exploits in Germany and should pay his way for new trainer Milton Harris, so is fancied to quickly recoup those losses in the Opening Of Adrian Flux Bar Today Novices' Hurdle. Uttoxeter have been forced to abandon their chase races but still have six contests on a competitive card and Just Over Land is of interest in the Brian Mellor Financial Services Handicap Hurdle. Like many others from the Sam Thomas yard, the four-year-old did not live up to expectations last season, but showed glimpses of ability and starts out this term on an attractive mark. Three good winners at Chepstow recently have put Thomas back on the hot list and this full-brother to the useful Good Risk At All can help the trainer's resurgence gather more momentum.

On the level at Redcar, Eye Of Dubai looks the one to beat in the Happy 40th Birthday Gary Sivills EBF Novice Stakes after an eyecatching first run at Chester. John Quinn's son of Havana Grey just failed to recover from a slow start, coming through to challenge late on, only to be a neck behind Activated on a rain-softened surface.

Verbier has to carry a penalty for her Wolverhampton win back in March in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Novice Stakes but may have the scope to cope. The Ralph Beckett-trained Frankel filly, who was purchased for 380,000 guineas by her powerful connections and overcame clear signs of greenness to snatch victory late on, has been given time to mature mentally and physically. Strutting stands out on Newcastle's all-weather card in the Win £2,000,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes for John and Thady Gosden. This daughter of Frankel showed significant improvement on her second outing when chasing home True Cyan in a 17-runner Newmarket maiden and this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark.

SELECTIONS: DUNDALK: 4.40 Autocrat, 5.15 Maralinga, 5.45 Martinstown, 6.15 King Of Gosford, 6.45 Eglish, 7.15 Jalo, 7.45 Many Tears, 8.15 Cross Border.

FAKENHAM: 2.33 Doc McCoy, 3.08 Western Soldier, 3.43 Heros De Moutiers, 4.18 Awesome Foursome, 4.53 TWEED SKIRT (NAP), 5.25 Chaos Control.

NEWCASTLE: 4.25 Cusack, 5.00 Spirit Of Ash, 5.30 Strutting, 6.00 Miss Rainbow, 6.30 Elliott, 7.00 Moon Flight, 7.30 Love Your Work, 8.00 Showtime Mahomes, 8.30 One Of Our Own.

REDCAR: 1.35 Mereside Diva, 2.10 Kats Bob, 2.45 Eye Of Dubai, 3.20 So Grateful, 3.55 Puella Law, 4.30 Bay Of Hope, 5.05 Verbier, 5.38 Bay Of Naples.

UTTOXETER: 1.40 Damarta, 2.15 Havock, 2.50 Conkwell Legend, 3.25 Emitom, 4.00 Just Over Land, 4.35 Betty's Tiara. DOUBLE: Tweed Skirt and Western Soldier.