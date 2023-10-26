Friday Tips

Act Of Authority can take a starring role on the opening afternoon of Cheltenham's 2023-24 season.

Olly Murphy's charge lines up in the feature event of the day, the Grade Two Sky Bet Novices' Hurdle, having made a perfect start over obstacles at Bangor earlier in the month. A point-to-point winner in March 2022, he subsequently changed hands for #200,000 and finished second in each of two bumper starts last term. Act Of Authority built on that experience when making his seasonal bow at Bangor, overcoming a couple of sticky leaps to triumph by a cosy 14 lengths.

There is obviously room for improvement on the jumping front and the five-year-old could be a classy addition to the hurdle ranks. Way Out is on a winning roll and can make a seamless switch to fences in the 2023 Thoroughbred Census Novices' Limited Handicap Chase. Twice victorious over hurdles in May, Syd Hosie gave him a near four-month break before returning him to action at Newton Abbot last month, where he successfully defied a double penalty in style.

Way Out now moves to the bigger obstacles and having won in point-to-point company, fences should hold few fears. Stamina will be key at Doncaster where heavy ground is anticipated - a factor which should play in the favour of Hyperfocus. Tim Easterby's charge was victorious at Ripon back in April but enjoyed little success over a busy summer campaign, with a Chester third in September the highlight. The nine-year-old showed a bit more sparkle in the ultra-competitive Coral Trophy at York last time out, beaten four and a half lengths in fourth when returned to really testing conditions.

That kind of going is guaranteed again here, with Hyperfocus racing off his lowest rating for well over a year in the At The Races App Expert Tips Handicap. Beeley is the pick in the Qipco British Champions Series EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes for John and Thady Gosden. The daughter of Camelot showed plenty on her debut run, beaten just a nose on heavy ground at Nottingham despite showing her inexperience by hanging slightly in the finish. She was a late withdrawal back at Nottingham subsequently after unseating her rider on the way to the start, but this looks a perfect opportunity to get off the mark.

Teraabb can put his experience to good use in the Download The At The Races App EBF Maiden Stakes. Charlie Fellowes' runner will be having his fourth start here, having shown a measure of improvement on each of his runs, from an initial eighth at Sandown to a head defeat at Yarmouth last time. The winner and third that day have since struck gold to give the form a solid look.

SELECTIONS: CHELTENHAM: 1.35 Castel Gandolfo, 2.10 Jetronic, 2.45 El Elefante, 3.20 Way Out, 3.55 ACT OF AUTHORITY (NAP), 4.30 Tim Pat, 5.05 Soul Icon.

