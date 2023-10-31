Wednesday Tips

Teraabb has taken a step forward with each outing and can finally open his account in the BetMGM: It's Showtime Maiden Stakes at Lingfield.

Charlie Fellowes' charge did not really sparkle on his racecourse bow, finishing eighth on heavy ground at Sandown before improving on that to come home fourth on the Kempton all-weather, albeit beaten a similar distance of seven lengths. However, his most recent outing at Yarmouth offers much more hope as he outran his odds of 25-1 to finish just a head behind Edge Of Darkness in a competitive maiden. The winner has registered two subsequent triumphs, most recently at Doncaster on Saturday, while the third has also won since, so now it is time for Teraabb to boost the form. Alacrity was beaten six lengths at the first attempt but should improve on that in the Bet 10 Get 40 At BetMGM Novice Stakes.

This daughter of Study Of Man counts Listed winner and Group One-placed runner Albaflora among her half-siblings, so she looks a likely type to thrive over longer trips next term. Andrew Balding edges her up from seven furlongs to a mile for this and given Alacrity looked in need of the experience on her initial start, she looks to have solid claims. Checkandchallenge takes a significant drop in class as he lines up in the Listed Ben Marshall Stakes at Nottingham. He was soundly beaten by runaway Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Big Rock at Ascot just under two weeks ago, coming home a distant fourth in the Champions Day Group One. The four-year-old has not got his head in front for over a year now, but he has shown he can handle testing conditions - most notably when third in last year's Prix Daniel Wildenstein - so this might be a nice opportunity to end the season on a high note.

Ey Up It's Maggie is back on her last winning mark in the racingtv.com Handicap. She prevailed from a perch of 77 on soft ground at Ripon in August but a 2lb rise seemed to anchor her on her next couple of starts. Eased slightly and on testing conditions, Tony Coyle's charge can put those disappointment behind her. Minnetonka made no impact upped to Listed company last time out but Kempton's Unibet More Extra Place Races Handicap should be well within her compass. A winner on her juvenile debut in June 2022, Minnetonka than ran with credit in a series of Group race assignments, although those results ensured she started from a stiff mark of 92 this year.

Her string of luckless runs eventually saw her drop to 80 and she duly regained the winning thread with a Racing League win in September, before another series of placed efforts. She was far too keen at Newmarket on what was really testing ground, so perhaps a return to the all weather can work the oracle.

SELECTIONS: DUNDALK: 2.00 Dumb Love, 2.30 Darkened, 3.00 Go Go Gonzo, 3.30 Greenfinch, 4.00 Han Solo, 4.35 Pulse Of Shanghai, 5.05 Jake Peter, 5.35 Celtic Revival.

FAKENHAM: 1.40 Hiero Sport, 2.15 Bubblecraft, 2.45 Brandisova, 3.15 Crem Fresh, 3.45 En Avant, 4.15 Jubilee Gold.

KEMPTON: 4.05 Timeless Charm, 4.40 Xaarine, 5.15 Sea Ice, 5.45 Queen Jean, 6.15 Vultar, 6.45 Minnetonka, 7.15 Bohemian Breeze, 7.45 The Cola Kid, 8.15 You Are Everything.

LINGFIELD: 12.30 Intricate Pillar, 1.00 Alacrity, 1.30 Irrelevant, 2.05 TERAABB (NAP), 2.38 Al Ameen, 3.08 Knebworth, 3.38 Kitty Foyle, 4.08 Come To Pass.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.20 Hosaamm, 1.50 Hansard, 2.25 Checkandchallenge, 2.55 Ey Up It's Maggie, 3.25 Prince Of Zenda, 3.55 Rhubarb, 4.25 Roman Tempest. DOUBLE: Teraabb and Alacrity.