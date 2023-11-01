Thursday Tips

Wonder Smile has progressed in two runs to date and can put the experience to good use in the EBF Novice Stakes at Chelmsford.

Trained by Hugo Palmer, the son of Exceed And Excel made little impact on his initial run, with odds of 18-1 proving a fair reflection of his chance as he came home seventh at Redcar at the start of October. Turned out again relatively quickly, Palmer moved his attention to the all-weather and, while Wonder Smile was not in the same league as six-length winner Whip Cracker at this venue, he was in turn upwards of four lengths better than the rest. The artificial surface certainly appeared to suit and he may not need to find too much more to land this prize. Maid For Harry has yet to start at a price shorter than 40-1, but she still merits a small interest in the Betsi Handicap.

Two runs in novice heats yielded little joy, although her recent second in a maiden over the same seven furlongs she faces here marked an improvement. Given an initial rating of 60, Maid For Harry can make hay from the bottom of the handicap. Franberri is worth another chance in the Always Gamble Responsibly With BetUK Maiden Stakes at Newcastle. A promising initial run over 10 furlongs at Yarmouth saw Roger Varian's charge sent off favourite when stepped up to a mile and a half at Ripon at the end of September. Having run so well on quick ground on her debut, easier conditions the second time did not seem to play in her favour as she came home a well-held third behind an all-the-way winner. Tapeta provides a new test, but this looks a fairly average affair. Lou Lou's Gift can boost her paddock value with a win in the Best Racing Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Maiden Fillies' Stakes.

A Lope De Vega half-sister to Group Three winner Mighty Ulysses, Lou Lou's Gift showed signs of ability when third at York at the first time of asking in September. She was a bit keen early on but stayed on with purpose and has all the hallmarks of a future winner. The Betuk. Home of The Acca-Fenwa Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton is an intriguing four-runner affair, with preference for To Catch A Thief. William Haggas' charge has not run since June, when he finished third in a Leicester maiden after coming home fifth on his racecourse bow at Newbury in April. Subsequently gelded, To Catch A Thief looked as though he would enjoy a step up from a mile, so this contest over just short of 10 furlongs could be a good fit and he gets a handy 7lb from Quantum Cat, who appears his main rival.

SELECTIONS: CHELMSFORD: 5.00 Upper Hand, 5.30 Sommelier, 6.00 WONDER SMILE (NAP), 6.30 Maid For Harry, 7.00 Bletchley Storm, 7.30 Confederation, 8.00 Suanni, 8.30 Expert Witness.

LINGFIELD: 12.10 Seaside Legend, 12.45 Ben Lilly, 1.20 Safe Destination, 1.55 Havaila, 2.30 Hot Rod Lincoln, 3.05 Illico De Cotte, 3.40 Impact Du Bonheur, 4.15 Yesnosorry.

NEWCASTLE: 1.40 Brunello Breeze, 2.15 Trailblazer, 2.50 Franberri, 3.25 Tafsir, 4.00 Lou Lou's Gift, 4.35 Rainbow Rain, 5.10 Vitarli, 5.45 Stallone, 6.15 Vince Le Prince.

STRATFORD: 12.00 Drumlee Spud, 12.35 Iddergem, 1.10 El Muchacho, 1.45 Realisation, 2.20 Havock, 2.55 Harthill, 3.30 Jack Doyen, 4.05 Love Tree.

THURLES: 12.55 Uncle Gerhard, 1.30 Peckham Springs, 2.05 Sidiriya, 2.40 Leylani, 3.15 Mitiva, 3.50 Secrecies Of Stone, 4.25 Charlie Buckett.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 12.30 To Catch A Thief, 1.05 Intervention, 1.40 Artistic Mission, 2.10 Engineer, 2.45 Digital, 3.20 Sindri, 3.55 Well Prepared. DOUBLE: Wonder Smile and Franberri.