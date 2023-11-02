Friday Tips

Serene Seraph can round off her campaign in style with Listed success in the Irish EBF "Bosra Sham" Fillies' Stakes at Newmarket.

Conditions will be tough at Headquarters, but Richard Hannon's charge has shown pretty much all ground comes alike to her, placing on good and good to firm ground before shedding her maiden tag on soft ground at Newbury last time out. The form of her win in Berkshire was probably only average, but there was much to like about the way she easily saw off four rivals, powering home by three and a half lengths without really having to hit top gear. Serene Seraph's first two defeats have worked out well, with her initial Doncaster conqueror Carla's Way now a Group Two winner and leading Breeders' Cup hope, while Skellet, who beat her just over a length on the second occasion, has subsequently been beaten just a neck at Group Three level.

Wathnan Racing swooped to buy Serene Seraph after Newbury and the daughter of Blue Point can get off to a fine start in her new colours. Mud-lover Hamish is the pick in the Betfred St Simon Stakes, transferred to Newmarket after Newbury was called off last week. William Haggas' runner has won each of his three starts this term, all at Group Three level, and his official mark of 117 puts him 5lb ahead of Al Qareem, who appears a worthy adversary. However, Hamish will have his optimum conditions and can close out the year with an unbeaten run. It is an early start in Suffolk, but there is sure to be plenty of attention focused on Kikkuli in the opening first division of the Betfred "Double Delight" British EBF Novice Stakes. He is the final foal of Kind, making him the last half-sibling to the great Frankel, so hopes will surely be high for this son of Kingman.

Famous Bridge can pick up where he left off last season in the Each Way Extra At bet365 Handicap Chase at Wetherby. The seven-year-old won twice over hurdles but always seemed more of a chasing type and so it proved as he won two of his four starts for Nicky Richards over fences last term. He initially failed to sparkle, but came good at Wetherby in March when staying on with real purpose for a three-length win before returning to the venue to register a hard-fought length-and-a-half success later that month. A Scottish National bid was derailed by quick ground, but the fact Nicky Richards was even considering that race speaks volumes about the regard in which this gelding is held. This near two-and-a-half-mile trip is probably shorter than ideal, but with the ground sure to be soft, stamina is a definite asset. Apple Away kicks off her career over fences in the bet365 Novices' Chase.

She rounded off last term with a hat-trick for Lucinda Russell, culminating in a memorable Grade One win in the Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree where she was in the front rank throughout. A winning pointer before joining the Russell team, fences should hold few fears for Apple Away. Real Terms ended a frustrating sequence of results with a win at Haydock. She had gone nearly a year without a victory before that but now her confidence is riding high again, the Find More Big Deals At BetUK Handicap should be within her compass.

SELECTIONS: DUNDALK: 5.00 Sweetest, 5.30 Samrogue, 6.00 Mehman, 6.30 Persian Jewel, 7.00 Emeric, 7.30 What Adaay, 8.00 Pink Socks, 8.30 Lecale's Approach.

NEWCASTLE: 1.55 Real Terms, 2.30 Gregorina, 3.05 Dare To Hope, 3.40 Vindobala, 4.15 Pelissanne, 4.45 Lotting's Lass, 5.15 Rodborough, 5.45 Jenever, 6.15 Dr Rio.

NEWMARKET: 11.15 Kikkuli, 11.45 Lord Of Love, 12.15 Willingly, 12.50 SERENE SERAPH (NAP), 1.25 Hamish, 2.00 Expressionless, 2.35 Clansman, 3.10 Kardia, 3.45 Monkmoor Pip.

WETHERBY: 12.40 Copshill Lad, 1.15 Apple Away, 1.50 Matchless, 2.25 Royal Deeside, 3.00 Famous Bridge, 3.35 Valadon, 4.10 Little Miss Dante. DOUBLE: Serene Seraph and Hamish.