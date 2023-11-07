Wednesday Tips

Harry Derham has operated a a good strike-rate during his short training career and can further enhance that with Fidelio Vallis at Musselburgh on Wednesday

Derham clearly picked up plenty of useful tips during six years as assistant to Paul Nicholls and he has also taken some decent horses with him to Lambourn from Ditcheat. Fidelio Vallis claimed six wins for the champion trainer, including a four-timer over fences in the spring of 2021. The eight-year-old switched to Derham following an injury lay-off and was a fine second to Pay The Piper in the Scottish Champion Handicap Chase at this venue in February following over 400 days on the sidelines. Although subsequently forced to sit out the rest of the season, Fidelio Vallis showed enough at Musselburgh to suggest there are more races to be won with him, thoroughly enjoying himself out in front for much of the way.

Derham was on target with another former Nicholls inmate when Sir Psycho struck at Ascot on Saturday, so the omens are good for this likeable gelding making a successful reappearance in the Prince Philip Perpetual Challenge Trophy Handicap Chase. Union Flag looks a useful recruit for Donald McCain and is fancied to score on his British debut in the Watch Racing TV Free For 31 Days 'Introductory' Juvenile Hurdle. The three-year-old had some fair form on the Flat for Noel Meade in Ireland and shaped with promise on his sole start over timber at Cork last month. He hit the front on the run-in that day but eventually had to settle for third place in a tight finish, so this sharp track should hopefully suit.

At Chepstow, Tahmuras makes his eagerly-anticipated debut over fences for Nicholls in the Go Racing With Vickers.bet Novices' Limited Handicap Chase. The six-year-old claimed Grade One glory in the Tolworth Novices' Hurdle at Sandown last term, when the reopposing Colonel Harry was well held in fourth. Tahmuras found the pace too hot in the Supreme at Cheltenham and and at Aintree but remains a horse with plenty of potential and he has always looked likely to flourish over bigger obstacles. There are several interesting types in the Chepstow Open National Hunt Flat Race, but none more so than the JP McManus-owned French import Jacobin for Nicholls, who is certainly bred for the job.

Warwick's feature race, the Ignite Incentives Handicap Chase, can go to the hat-trick seeking Jet Plane for Dan and Harry Skelton. He signed off last season by making all at Ludlow and returned to action with a smooth success in a competitive Newton Abbot contest. Jet Plane was brought through to lead approaching the final fence that day and sealed victory with a fine jump, suggesting there is still lots more left in the tank.

There is a valuable prize up for grabs at Kempton's all-weather evening meeting in the Unibet London Spirit Series (Final) Handicap and Fresh gets the nod. James Fanshawe's charge has been thereabouts in some big races on turf this term, including when a close fifth of 27 in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot, and is a proven performer on this surface.

SELECTIONS: CHEPSTOW: 12.55 Eceparti, 1.30 Tahmuras, 2.05 Flying Fortune, 2.40 Heros De Romay, 3.15 Cooleenymore, 3.50 Richardson, 4.25 Jacobin.

DUNDALK: 1.25 Tawaazon, 2.00 Milliethemollie, 2.35 Local Girl, 3.10 El Bello, 3.45 Storm Eric, 4.20 Hasten Slowly, 4.55 Doctor Grace, 5.25 Wajaaha.

KEMPTON: 4.30 Sant Alessio, 5.00 King's School, 5.30 Valkyrian, 6.00 Speeding Bullet, 6.30 Western, 7.00 Fresh, 7.30 Sleeping Lion, 8.00 Geelong, 8.30 Bluebells Boy

MUSSELBURGH: 12.35 Call Me Harry, 1.05 Union Flag, 1.40 Belle Of Annandale, 2.15 Magic Mike, 2.50 Dr Shirocco, 3.25 FIDELIO VALLIS (NAP), 4.00 Matchless.

WARWICK: 12.45 Walk In The Wild, 1.15 Smurfette, 1.50 Pachacuti, 2.25 Jet Plane, 3.00 Pretending, 3.35 My Last Oscar, 4.10 Granny Hawkins. DOUBLE: Fidelio Vallis and Union Flag.