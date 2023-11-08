Thursday Tips

There are high hopes that Willmount might be able to serve it up to the Irish battalions come the spring and if so, he needs to be winning the Agetur UK Novices' Hurdle at Newbury on Thursday.

Trained by Neil Mulholland last season, he created a huge impression in winning two bumpers and the decision, perhaps wisely, was taken to avoid the big festivals. Bought for £340,000 by big-spending owner Oli Harris, Willmount certainly lived up to his price tag but Harris took the decision to remove him from Mulholland's care and send him to Nicky Henderson. Mulholland clearly did nothing wrong but in sending him to Henderson, Harris is leaving nothing to chance and if he is to mix it with the best talent from Mullins and Elliott, Henderson is arguably the best man for the job.

The Seven Barrows handler has won this race with Claimantakinforgan and Dusart in recent years, so clearly aims one of his better novices at it. Henderson and Harris will also have high hopes that another expensive purchase, Break My Soul, can make a winning debut in the CSP Mares' Novices' Hurdle but preference is for Seeyouinmydreams.

While Break My Soul has only had a point-to-point, Seeyouinmydreams has won a point, a bumper and was strongly fancied for a Grade Two event at Aintree. While she came up short on Merseyside, that extra experience may well make the difference. Emma Lavelle has started the new season in good form and her Mumbo Jumbo looks interesting off bottom weight in the Watch Weekend Winner With BetVictor Novices' Limited Handicap Chase. The lightly-raced seven-year-old has bits and pieces of form that make him look extremely well handicapped, especially with Joe Anderson taking another 5lb off. Emitom had badly lost his way in his final season with Warren Greatrex but on his first start for Alan King registered a seventh career win from 21 starts. The horse he beat, Hyland, was rated 122 at the time but has subsequently won twice and is now on a mark of 135. Emitom was only raised 5lb for the win to a mark of 127 and, given he was rated 155 at his peak with Greatrex, he is thrown in at his best for the Pertemps Qualifier.

Lavelle could also be celebrating at Ludlow where her Tightenourbelts has a good chance of defying top weight in the Ludlow Racecourse Novices' Handicap Chase. Only six, he signed off last term with an easy win over hurdles at this venue when odds-on and makes his chasing debut against largely exposed rivals. Between Waters catches the eye for Henderson in the Andy Parker Memorial Mares' "National Hunt" Maiden Hurdle. She was sent off favourite for an Ascot bumper having won her only point so is clearly thought capable of better than she showed there.

Supremely West looks to have been very well placed once more by Dr Richard Newland in the Paxtons No1 Caseih Dealer In UK&Ireland Novices' Hurdle at Sedgefield. A three-time bumper winner, he opened his account over hurdles at the second time of asking at Carlisle with the minimum of fuss in what looked a stronger race than this.

SELECTIONS: CHELMSFORD: 5.00 Pitney, 5.30 Flag Carrier, 6.00 Zachary, 6.30 Lady Bouquet, 7.00 Red Flyer, 7.30 Felix, 8.00 Fast Flo, 8.30 Almaty Star.

CLONMEL: 12.30 Harveys Point, 1.05 Theatre Native, 1.40 Angels Dawn, 2.15 Allegorie De Vassy, 2.50 Allaho, 3.25 Kings Halo, 4.00 Foreverwalking.

LUDLOW: 12.15 Ramo, 12.50 Book Of Tales, 1.25 Tightenourbelts, 2.00 Between Waters, 2.35 Hunter Legend, 3.10 The Doyen Chief, 3.45 Tide Times, 4.20 Maria's Flame.

NEWBURY: 12.05 Brookie, 12.40 WILLMOUNT (NAP), 1.15 Mumbo Jumbo, 1.50 Seeyouinmydreams, 2.25 Emitom, 3.00 Kandoo Kid, 3.35 Hell Hound, 4.10 Histrionic.

SEDGEFIELD: 12.25 El Jefe, 1.00 Professor Klump, 1.35 Dragonfruit, 2.10 Tom Creen, 2.45 Supremely West, 3.20 Special Rate, 3.55 Emily Wade. Double: Willmount and Emitom.