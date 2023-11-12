Monday Tips

Petticoat Lucy bids to extend her unbeaten run over fences in the Paul Ferguson's Jumper's To Follow Mares' Handicap Chase at Kempton.

Hardly a prolific performer over hurdles, with just one win in nine starts, Jeremy Scott's charge has been transformed since switching to fences, winning with a fair bit in hand on her first attempt at Newton Abbot back in May. Subsequently given a break by Scott, Petticoat Lucy returned in style with a two-length verdict at Exeter last month, with the margin of victory hardly reflecting the ease of the performance. Raised 6lb for that success, the seven-year-old will have to improve again, but she looks a runner on an upward curve, with likely good ground at the Sunbury track firmly in her favour. Queens Gamble can make it two wins in as many starts over obstacles in the Watch Racing TV Novices' Hurdle.

A classy bumper performer for Oliver Sherwood, the five-year-old made little impact in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival but showed she was no back number when subsequently making a victorious start over hurdles in May. That Warwick event has not produced another winner and Queens Gamble had to work harder than expected in victory, but the experience will surely be a help here as she makes her debut for new handler Harry Derham following Sherwood's decision to relinquish his licence. Danny Kirwan can show improvement for a recent start in the Unibet Middle Distance Series Veterans' Handicap Chase. The 10-year-old came home a well-beaten fifth behind Good Boy Bobby at Chepstow in another veterans' heat run over just short of three miles.

That distance is probably a stretch for him and easy ground would not have helped, so dropping back in distance on quicker conditions is a definite plus for Paul Nicholls' runner. Soaring Glory looked a really promising horse a couple of seasons ago, beating Bravemansgame as a novice in 2020 before winning an Ascot Listed event the following year and subsequently beaten just over two lengths when third to Epatante in the Christmas Hurdle. However, he has endured nothing but disappointment since finishing fifth in last year's Betfair Hurdle, with three starts last term yielding no joy at all before a May run at Aintree offered a little hope. Beaten into third in a reasonable handicap heat, Soaring Glory is now on a perch of 137, which could prove lenient in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle.

Aucunrisque mixed and matched over fences and hurdles last term, placing at Grade Two level in the first discipline but registering a career highlight when switching back to land the richly-endowed Betfair Hurdle. He failed to fire in three further hurdles spins, but his return effort in finishing third at Fontwell last month looked a decent primer for the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Graduation Chase at Carlisle. The conditions of the race put Chris Gordon's runner at a distinct advantage and it will be disappointing if he cannot make the most of it. Grain Of Hope is the pick in the Better Betting With Sky Bet Fillies' Juvenile Hurdle at Fakenham. Second on her first two starts for Emma Lavelle, she won at the third time of asking and can defy a penalty. Savvy Brilliance outran his odds of 40-1 to finish second on his most recent start, which bodes well for the BetUK Handicap at Wolverhampton.

Having shown little over trips of seven to 10 furlongs, Sean Woods stepped him up to a mile and a half in September but after a 105-day break he did not show his best, with an awkward start hardly helping his chances. A sharper start at Southwell last time showed that was a minor aberration, as he was beaten a length over 11 furlongs, with this sort of distance seemingly his forte.

SELECTIONS CARLISLE: 12.35 Cracking Rhapsody, 1.05 Aucunrisque, 1.40 All The Glory, 2.15 Glory And Honour, 2.50 Haveanothergoflo, 3.20 Jet Legs, 3.50 Forged Well.

FAKENHAM: 12.25 Grain Of Hope, 12.55 Pure Bubbles, 1.30 Scene One, 2.05 Shinji, 2.40 Eliza Dolittle, 3.10 Kadex, 3.40 Midnight Sting.

KEMPTON: 12.45 Queens Gamble, 1.15 Stroll On By, 1.50 East India Express, 2.25 Danny Kirwan, 3.00 Soaring Glory, 3.30 PETTICOAT LUCY (NAP), 4.00 Ace Rothstein.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.30 Prince Ali, 5.00 Youm Jameel, 5.30 Lunar Rocks, 6.00 Mc's Wag, 6.30 Dodgy Bob, 7.00 Savvy Brilliance, 7.30 Gincident, 8.00 Twilight Jazz, 8.30 Let's Go Hugo. DOUBLE: Petticoat Lucy and Queens Gamble.