Saturday Tips

Notlongtillmay can provide Laura Morgan with the biggest success of her career in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Morgan enjoyed a great season last year and came close to making a big breakthrough at the Cheltenham Festival when Notlongtillmay finished second to Stage Star in the Turners Novices' Chase in March. That was his first defeat over fences having won his previous three since joining from Chris Gordon. He was an unconsidered 40-1 shot at the Festival but finished in front of Mighty Potter, Appreciate It and Unexpected Party, who himself is well fancied for this. Having had a run going into this white-hot race is a massive plus and Morgan will have been delighted with the seven-year-old's return over two miles at the October meeting.

Back up in trip, with that under his belt, he just looks a banker to be involved at the finish given there could easily be a battle up front between The Real Whacker and the aforementioned Stage Star. With no Irish-trained horses coming over for the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle the coast looks clear for Burdett Road to remain unbeaten over obstacles. A Royal Ascot winner for Michael Bell, he has joined James Owen for a hurdling career and showed he has the aptitude for it by winning by 12 lengths at Huntingdon.

Being by champion sprinter Muharaar he is not exactly bred for the job and his hurdling was far from fluent, but he obviously has a big engine and until he meets the Irish he looks the best prospect the UK can muster in this division to date. Wayfinder made a decent return to action when third at the October fixture suggesting he is of interest in the Wienerberger Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase. Gina Andrews, one of the best available jockeys in this sphere, has been booked and he showed the track holds no fears despite all previous wins over fences coming at Chepstow.

Fergal O'Brien's Alaphilippe made a very pleasing introduction over fences at Carlisle and can go one better in the From The Horse's Mouth Podcast Novices' Chase. While no match for Sam Thomas' Good Risk At All, the trip of two and a half miles was too sharp for this Pertemps Final runner-up who was having his first run for almost 600 days. He meets the winner again but he looks a speedier type and was well beaten on his only previous attempt at three miles. Nicky Henderson has been making all the right noises regarding Chantry House's pre-season which makes him of interest in the Paddy Power Games Handicap Hurdle.

Things have not quite happened over fences for him since his novice days, despite winning a Cotswold Chase. Still only nine, he is relatively lightly-raced and Henderson brought Champ back to hurdles to good effect. Top-weight Springwell Bay looks the class act for Jonjo O'Neill in the Paddy Power Intermediate Handicap Hurdle. He looked promising before finding Grade One company too much at Aintree. This is more realistic. Nells Son, a Grade Two winner over hurdles for Nicky Richards, took to fences like a duck to water at Carlisle on his debut and looks the one to beat in the 'Chairman' Colin Baldwin Memorial Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Wetherby.

Alan King thinks a good deal of Favour And Fortune and he can follow up an easy debut win of obstacles at Hereford in the Join Racing TV Now 'Introductory' Hurdle. Tyrrhenian Sea could be the answer to the Listed BetUK Churchill Stakes at Lingfield. All three career wins have come on the all-weather and back in February he was a fine second to Lord North in the Winter Derby. No doubt that will be his aim again. Charlie Appleby's Mischief Magic looks a cut above in the other Listed action on the card, the BetUK Golden Rose Stakes.

SELECTIONS: CHELTENHAM: 12.35 Burdett Road, 1.10 Wayfinder, 1.45 Alaphilippe, 2.20 Notlongtillmay, 2.55 Chantry House, 3.30 Springwell Bay, 4.05 Sharp Object.

LINGFIELD: 11.15 Wake Up Harry, 11.45 Island Native, 12.16 Fair Dinkum, 12.51 Lanfranco, 1.26 Indemnity, 2.01 Regheeb, 2.36 Tyrrhenian Sea, 3.11 Mischief Magic, 3.46 Nordic Glory.

NAVAN: 11.50 Dancing City, 12.20 Ask Anything, 12.55 Banjaxed, 1.30 She's A Fine Wine, 2.05 Home By The Lee, 2.40 Dysart Dynamo, 3.15 Facile Vega, 3.50 My Trump Card.

UTTOXETER: 1.02 Pearl Island, 1.37 Booster Bob, 2.12 Lifetime Legend, 2.47 Grain d'Oudairies, 3.22 Awesome Foursome, 3.57 Kandor.

WETHERBY: 12.09 Heltenham, 12.44 NELLS SON (NAP), 1.19 Serious Operator, 1.54 Good Work, 2.29 Favour And Fortune, 3.04 Richmond Lake, 3.39 Horacio Apple's.

WOLVERHMAPTON: 4.30 Kodi Noir, 5.00 Girl From Italy, 5.30 Lord Melbourne, 6.00 Ninety Nine, 6.30 Berrygate, 7.00 Neptune Legend, 7.30 Starproof, 8.00 The Thomas Boatman, 8.30 Shazam. DOUBLE: Nells Son and Notlongtillmay.