Monday Tips

Gidleigh Park tackles obstacles for the first time as Harry Fry unleashes what could be a special talent in the Exeter Novices' Hurdle.

An impressive six-length winner of a Chepstow bumper in the spring, the form of that race has a really strong look with the runner-up Jukebox Man going on to win a bumper of his own before striking in a maiden hurdle and is a horse highly regarded by his trainer Ben Pauling. The five-year-old is a half-brother to St Barts which suggests his future may lie over further, but he should have the speed for two miles at this early stage of his career and it will be interesting to see if he becomes the next top-class operator to graduate out of his trainer's Dorset base. It could be a successful afternoon for the handler who is also fancied to find the scoresheet with Might I in the Brigadier Rayner Novices' Chase.

The seven-year-old was set some stiff assignments at the beginning of his career, running with credit behind both Constitution Hill and Jonbon before finishing his novice season with a silver medal in an Aintree Grade One. His confidence took a knock on his seasonal return last term, but he would go on to hit the frame twice at Cheltenham before the season ended, firstly when beaten a neck on Trials Day before returning to finish fourth in a competitive heat at the Festival. His jumping left plenty to be desired on chasing debut at Newton Abbot, however, still managed to finish only a length behind a horse placed in Grade One company over the larger obstacles. That proves the engine is still in full working order and against only one rival, he should win.

The feature event at the Devon track is the Listed Exeter Mares' Novices' Chase and the prize could be heading to Ireland with Law Ella making plenty of appeal. Trainer Gavin Cromwell has his string in red-hot form and having already successfully completed raiding missions to UK tracks this term could be about to pull off another coup with a mare who looked the real deal when demolishing the opposition at Thurles last time out. It is not often this card goes ahead without success for Paul Nicholls on it and the champion trainer is fancied to strike with Makin'yourmindup in the General Peters Novices' Limited Handicap Chase. A three-time winner over hurdles last term, the six-year-old's finest hour came when scooping Grade Two honours at Haydock in the Prestige Novices' Hurdle.

Although further honours eluded him in the spring, he joins the chasing ranks off a mark of 133 and has the potential to rate a touch higher with staying chasing always looking like it would one day be his forte. There could be a top-quality recruit on show at Plumpton where taking point winner Shanagh Bob steps out on track for the Bookedit Novices' Hurdle. Now trained by Nicky Henderson having been snaffled up by the Donnelley's for £200,000 after a commanding victory between the flags at Ballindenisk, it will be interesting to see where the five-year-old fits in the Seven Barrows pecking order. The vibes look good with the runner-up in his point a respectable fourth on rules debut for Henry de Bromhead recently and the fourth a subsequent winner and spectators could be in for an exciting few minutes as the gelding showcases his potential. There could also be success for Emma Lavelle at the track with General Medrano who lines up in the Mik Tubb "Uncle Eli" Memorial Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

The six-year-old has been white hot over fences of late following up an Uttoxeter romp with an easy win at Huntingdon last time and although the handicapper has had a further say and raised the gelding 9lb, he arrives at the Sussex track at the peak of his powers. On the all-weather, side with Perseus Way who finished second in the Adonis Hurdle at Kempton for Gary Moore earlier in the year and also went close here on his first outing since rejoining Owen Burrows last month. That performance came over 11 furlongs, but he could have plenty more to offer now upped to two miles in the Unibet More Extra Place Races Handicap off a mark just 1lb higher and some 50lb lower than his figure over timber.

SELECTIONS: EXETER: 12.10 Might I, 12.40 Lady Wilberry 1.15 GIDLEIGH PARK (NAP), 1.50 Captain Tommy, 2.25 Alfie's Princess, 3.00 Law Ella, 3.30 Makin'yourmindup, 4.00 Bond Broker.

KEMPTON: 4.30 Big Bear Hug, 5.00 I Love Paris, 5.30 Sommelier, 6.00 State Flag, 6.30 Notre Belle Bete, 7.00 Perseus Way, 7.30 Local Music, 8.00 Central City, 8.30 Dotties Star.

LEICESTER: 12.20 Hill Of Tara, 12.55 Majestic Jameela, 1.30 Kap Auteuil, 2.05 Stamina Chope, 2.40 Rocket Ronald, 3.10 Chic Avenue, 3.40 J'Ai Froid.

PLUMPTON: 12.30 Shanagh Bob, 1.05 Saligo Bay, 1.40 General Medrano, 2.15 Duhallow Tommy, 2.50 Punches Cross, 3.20 Aviles, 3.50 San Pedro. DOUBLE: Gidleigh Park and Shanagh Bob.