Wednesday Tips

Some powerful yards are set to do battle in the BetMGM Winter Oaks Trial Irish EBF Fillies' Handicap at Lingfield and Whispering Words catches the eye for Charlie Appleby

Godolphin's well-bred daughter of Dubawi went into many notebooks after getting no luck in running when fifth in a competitive Newmarket contest in early October. She has had a little break since that promising handicap bow but can prove worth the wait. Whispering Words showed she goes well fresh when edging out subsequent scorers Doom and Purple Love at headquarters back in August on her three-year-old debut.

We also know she handles an artificial surface from when a neck second behind Venus Rosewater at Kempton seven weeks later - after another troubled passage. On all known evidence, 10 furlongs looks to be her optimum trip and any amount of improvement is still possible. Fair Point is another with plenty of scope who appeals in division two of the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM/EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes.

Her full-sister Tribalist is a multiple Group-class winner in France and this Ralph Beckett-trained juvenile looks sure to uphold family honour judged on her first racecourse outing. Sent off favourite for a Newmarket novice event, she was in front at the furlong pole before just fading back into third and can be expected to strip fitter for that effort. Zaman Jemil raced as though a return to seven furlongs would suit when fourth at Chelmsford recently and gets that trip in the Best Racing Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap. A comfortable scorer at Newcastle on his only previous all-weather outing, Harry and Roger Charlton's three-year-old is on a fair mark and fancied to do well this winter. There is a typically competitive card at Kempton but Honest Desire stands out in the Unibet More Extra Place Races Nursery Handicap.

The Godolphin juvenile had a lot to do from a bad draw here last month but made notable late headway from the back to finish just three lengths down in sixth. Previously a good second to Neapolitan at the same venue, the gelded son of Frankel deserves another chance to show his true worth. Vino Victrix was not unfancied for the Cesarewitch and has a good course record at Kempton, so he has each-way claims in the Unibet London Stayers' Series (Final) Handicap. Over the jumps at Haydock, Spirits Bay is rated a solid selection for the Trustatrader Approved And Reviewed Tradespeople 'Introductory' Hurdle.

The five-year-old was a dual bumper winner for Nigel Twiston-Davies last term and lost nothing in defeat on his hurdling bow at Sandown when he caught a tartar in Nicky Henderson's Southoftheborder, coming home nicely clear of the rest. Good Boy Bobby has been rejuvenated by switching to senior citizen races this term, scoring at Chepstow and Sandown, so he is worth sticking with in the Trustatrader.com Veterans' Handicap Chase. Greyval gets the nod in Ludlow's feature race, the EK Mowers & Machinery Mares' Handicap Hurdle. Fergal O'Brien's four-year-old faced a tough test on her seasonal reappearance at Ascot but is of more interest here on last term's strikes at Doncaster and Huntingdon.

SELECTIONS: DUNDALK: 3.15 Sorrento Sky, 3.45 Eighty Eight, 4.15 Finbar Furey, 4.45 Centuria, 5.15 Rockbury Lad, 5.45 Cholita, 6.15 Jazzy Dancer, 6.45 Storm Eric.

HAYDOCK: 12.38 Molly Ollys Wishes, 1.10 Spirits Bay, 1.45 Bob Bob Ricard, 2.20 The King Of Ryhope, 2.55 Jasmiwa, 3.30 Good Boy Bobby.

LINGFIELD: 11.30 Grenham Bay, 12.00 All Agleam, 12.30 Kaleidoscope, 1.00 Fair Point, 1.35 Whispering Words, 2.10 Zaman Jemil, 2.45 Mistress Light, 3.20 Darlo Pride.

LUDLOW: 12.20 Kimberley Eve, 12.50 Iddergem, 1.25 Laskalin, 2.00 Miltiades, 2.35 Greyval, 3.07 Jolly Nellerie, 3.40 What's One More.

KEMPTON: 4.25 Arisaig, 4.55 HONEST DESIRE (NAP), 5.30 El Cordobes, 6.00 Fighter Command, 6.30 Twirling, 7.00 Platinum Jubilee, 7.30 Tempus, 8.00 Vino Victrix, 8.30 Page Three. DOUBLE: Whispering Words and Honest Desire.