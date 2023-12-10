Monday Tip

George Boughey's Phantasy Mac can strike in the Celebrate Christmas At Chelmsford City Racecourse Handicap.

The four-year-old has begun to hit the frame in similar contests since his mark has started to fall and he comes into this one off 71, the lowest he has been rated since May last year, when landing the third of five wins in 2022. Now hitting his stride and partnered by Billy Loughnane, he can prevail for the first time this term. Robert Eddery's Rising Force looks the horse to beat in the Support The Injured Jockeys Fund Nursery Handicap. The two-year-old was narrowly beaten over course and distance last time out and has ample experience for his age, making him a key threat for this juvenile event. Paul and Oliver Cole's Post Rider can get off the mark in division one of the EBF Novice Stakes, a Postponed filly who was second on her debut at this track over seven furlongs last month.

The winner of that race has some further collateral form and this two-year-old can improve for stepping up in trip, as she is out of Lillie Langtry runner-up Tioga Pass. At Ayr, Lucinda Russell's Rocheval can score again in the Coral Get Closer To The Action Junior "National Hunt" Hurdle, a two-mile event for three-year-olds. The gelding made his debut at Aintree last month in a bumper contest and was an easy winner, coming home six lengths ahead of his nearest rival over two miles and a furlong. This will be his hurdling debut but the bay has clearly done enough at home to encourage connections to graduate to obstacles for his next outing. In the first division of the Coral "National Hunt" Maiden Hurdle, it is Stuart Crawford's Joshua Des Flos, a Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned five-year-old, that appeals.

He is out of the same mare as Henry de Bromhead's Ryanair Chase winner Balko Des Flos and has switched between Crawford's yard and the base of Joseph O'Brien in four placed runs over hurdles and in bumpers. His last effort saw him finish third over this course and distance and though the winner was clear, Joshua Des Flos was close behind the second when giving weight to both. Nick Alexander's Up Helly Aa King is one for the Coral Racing Club Handicap Chase. The veteran ran a good race to finish second on his last start and is generally a consistent sort in these types of races, with his chances helped by the fact his mark has not increased since he was last seen. Jackie Stephen's Guernesey looks to be a live contender in the Coral Racing Bet Bundles Handicap Hurdle.

The seven-year-old has switched stables from Joe Tizzard and was second on his debut for new connections, coming home three-quarters of a length behind the winner in a Kelso handicap. He has gone up 2lb as a result and this race is a step up, but the grey remains well handicapped and can build on his earlier outing to hit the frame. Joker De Mai catches the eye in Lingfield's Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle.

Twice a winner in France back in March, he kept on well enough when fourth to Willmount on his British debut at Newbury to suggest owner-rider David Maxwell should have some fun with the four-year-old.

SELECTIONS: AYR: 11.50 Rocheval, 12.20 Joshua Des Flos, 12.50 Esprit Du Potier, 1.20 Up Helly Aa King, 1.50 Guernesey, 2.20 Annaghbeg, 2.50 Aubis Walk, 3.20 Serious Ego.

CHELSMFORD: 5.00 Native Melody, 5.30 Rising Force, 6.00 Post Rider, 6.30 Persian Blue, 7.00 Smasher, 7.30 Gavi Di Gavi, 8.00 Top Button, 8.30 PHANTASY MAC (NAP).

LINGFIELD: 12.35 My Louise, 1.05 Madam Ryder, 1.35 Foxey, 2.05 Birdman Bob, 2.35 Desque De L'Isle, 3.05 Joker De Mai, 3.35 Shot Boii. DOUBLE: Rocheval and Phantasy Mac.