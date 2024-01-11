Friday Tips

Tellherthename is taken to get his career back on track in the Arkle Finance EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle at Huntingdon.

Bought for £200,000 in March, he was always going to have a bit of a reputation and made a fine start to his career under rules at Ascot. He pushed Nicky Henderson's Jango Baie all the way and then had no trouble in justifying short odds over the same two miles he faces here. His trainer Ben Pauling was not afraid to take on Jango Baie again in the new Grade One Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day, but after travelling powerfully to the fourth-last, he stopped very quickly and was pulled up.

His jockey reported he lost his action, yet after running numerous tests Pauling could find nothing amiss so is running his charge again relatively quickly. The fact Jango Baie won at Aintree suggests Tellherthename still has plenty of potential.

Whispering Royal might give likely favourite Kabral Du Mathan something to think about in the Weatherbys Chatteris Fen Juvenile Hurdle. Alan King's charge was third on his hurdling debut to Liari, who represents the same connections as Kabral Du Mathan and has secured Listed honours at Aintree.

The second that day, Inside Man, bolted up next time, while Whispering Royal made all at Doncaster, showing the benefit of his first run. He may have beaten a smart type there in the Henderson-trained Kado De Joie as they were almost 30 lengths clear of the third. Whispering Royal is getting 8lb off Kabral Du Mathan so looks a safer proposition.

Henry Daly's Moonlit caught the eye in what looked an above-average Wetherby bumper on her racecourse introduction. Sent off 5/2 a good run was obviously expected and if you look back far enough in her pedigree you will find she is related to Denman. It seems interesting Daly is sending her over hurdles for the first time at this relatively late stage of the season.

The Nicky Richards-trained Coniston Clouds has a 5lb rise to overcome for a win at Catterick but he appeared to score with plenty up his sleeve and can follow up at Sedgefield in the Vickers.Bet Novices' Handicap Chase.

Donald McCain's Speed Davis was bought for a six-figure sum having won an Irish point-to-point and will undoubtedly fare better than when fading into sixth on his debut under rules in April when he runs in the Les Parker "20 Years At Sedgefield" Open National Hunt Flat Race.

McCain could also be on the mark in the opening Download The Vickers.Bet App Maiden Hurdle with One More Stroke.

The victory of George Boughey's Better caught the attention of the stewards last time out and the handicapper has certainly not missed him. After failing to trouble the judge in his first three runs, he scored on his handicap debut off a lowly mark of 58. It clearly underestimated him as he bolted up by three lengths and has been put up 11lb in the process. The drop to six furlongs was put forward as the reason for improvement and he is over the same trip again in the Stay Golden With BetMGM Safer Gambling Handicap at Wolverhampton.

Gary Moore's Cephalus gets the chance to atone for a narrow defeat when he runs in the first division of the Win £2,000,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Handicap.

The rearranged Grade One Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle can see Firefox come out on top in his clash with Ile Atlantique.

SELECTIONS:

DUNDALK: 3.37 Pachmena, 4.10 Eddie G, 4.45 El Bello, 5.15 Nerano, 5.45 Timana, 6.15 Snag It, 6.45 Cherry Pink, 7.15 Come On The Lads.

HUNTINGDON: 1.20 Naturally High, 1.50 Moonlit Potter, 2.20 TELLHERTHENAME (NAP), 2.50 Whispering Royal, 3.20 Mixedwave, 3.55 Blue Beach.

NAAS: 12.42 Mister Policeman, 1.12 Snake Oil, 1.42 Firefox, 2.12 Lightkeeper, 2.42 Cristiano Morealdo, 3.13 Crafty Gael, 3.47 Shuttle Diplomacy.

SEDGEFIELD: 1.07 One More Stroke, 1.37 Coniston Clouds, 2.07 Coup De Gold, 2.37 Royle Steel, 3.07 Sunday Soldier, 3.42 Speed Davis.

WINCANTON: 1.00 Bourbali, 1.30 Jupiter Allen, 2.00 Dear Ralphy, 2.30 Little Pi, 3.00 Illico De Cotte, 3.30 Siam Park, 4.05 Centreofattention.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.00 Sparkling Spirit, 5.30 La Verite, 6.00 Kalidasa, 6.30 Better, 7.00 Daytona Lady, 7.30 Come On Girl, 8.00 Cephalus, 8.30 English Spirit.

DOUBLE: Tellherthename and Whispering Royal.