Tuesday Tips

Enola Grey can get back to winning ways on her return to Newcastle in the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Handicap.

A real flag-bearer for Gemma Tutty's Northallerton yard since being bought for 10,000 guineas in November, the filly has improved from a mark of 66 to 74. In six outings since her move Enola Grey has yet to finish outside the first two, showing that Tutty is very capable if given the correct tools to do the job.

Three of those outings have been at Gosforth Park and she has crucially won two, her only two successes since the switch. On her most recent outing she just came off second best against another in-form filly in George Boughey's Storymaker at Southwell. Running off the same mark on a track that clearly suits, Enola Grey should prove hard to beat.

Princess Alice has the look of a likely improver ahead of her handicap debut off a mark of 70. The U S Navy Flag filly has shown a decent level of form in novice company, kicking off her career with a two-length defeat when third at Kempton behind Nariko, who was having her third run and is currently rated 75.

Fifth on her next outing against more experienced rivals at Wolverhampton, she was actually the first home of those without a rating, the winner having finished second in the Lily Agnes way back in May. Last time out at Kempton Princess Alice was beaten just over three lengths by the 83-rated Arisaig, who carried 5lb more, with a hot-pot from the Gosden yard in second. On that showing she will take some beating in the BetMGM: It's Showtime Handicap.

The Caltonian is on very good terms with himself at the moment and should be stuck with in division two of the Build Your Acca With BetUK Handicap. Linda Perratt's five-year-old is as effective over five furlongs as he is over six and has won one of each in his last two races. Very impressive over six furlongs at Newcastle between Christmas and New Year, he defied an 8lb rise to win over five, again at Newcastle last week. He has a 5lb penalty for that success but would have won the extra weight on his back eight days ago.

Perratt could also win with a newcomer to her yard, Bernie The Bear in the Always Gamble Responsibly With BetUK Handicap. Bought out of Richard Fahey's yard for just 13,000 guineas, Perratt may have found herself a bargain. He won three of his last six outings for Fahey, admittedly at a pretty lowly level, but Perratt has made a bit of a name for herself in extracting improvement from the cast-offs of others.

Cobh Harbour is rated the best bet at Wolverhampton in the BetMGM: It's Showtime Handicap. The Tasleet gelding has been placed in each of his three starts in novice events, most recently showing a step up from five to seven furlongs holds no fears when filling the runner-up spot over this course and distance late last month. He is less exposed than most ahead of his first foray in handicap company and an opening perch of 65 looks workable.

Lowry's Bar has been a star this season for Philip Hobbs and Johnson White, winning all three of his races since finishing second in a point-to-point. He looked to have been let in lightly for his handicap debut off just 120 and so it proved when completing his hat-trick at Wincanton last month. The six-year-old can follow up off 6lb higher in the Vickers.Bet Weekly Free Bet Club Handicap Hurdle at Chepstow.

Emma Lavelle's Canty Bay can defy a penalty in the Mayo Wynne Baxter Novices' Hurdle at Plumpton. A 10-length winner at Taunton in November, he held strong claims of following up a month later when coming down two out at Wincanton. We now know the winner, Lord Of Thunder, is a very nice prospect who has won again since, so he might not have beaten him in any case, but he would have likely been a good second and can gain compensation.

SELECTIONS:

CHEPSTOW: 12.55 Easy To Follow, 1.30 Speech Bubble, 2.05 Flintara, 2.35 Lowry's Bar, 3.10 Broughshane, 3.45 Ilfu Un Mome, 4.15 Canford Light.

DUNDALK: 1.05 Firebrand, 1.40 Action Motion, 2.15 Kartayaz, 2.50 Comfort Line, 3.25 Gregorina, 4.00 Theriverrunsdeep, 4.35 Jazzy Dancer, 5.10 Tarsus.

NEWCASTLE: 3.55 Bobby Shaftoe, 4.25 Rubellite, 5.00 ENOLA GREY (NAP), 5.30 Princess Alice, 6.00 Absolute Star, 6.30 Our Absent Friends, 7.00 The Caltonian, 7.30 Bernie The Bear.

PLUMPTON: 12.45 Clondaw Robin, 1.15 Canty Bay, 1.50 Copshill Lad, 2.25 Shanty Alley, 3.00 Tea And Chats, 3.35 Sanitiser, 4.05 Ferrybridge.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.25 Eldeyaar, 2.00 Black Smoke, 2.30 Pagliacci, 3.05 Cobh Harbour, 3.40 Romanovich, 4.10 Storm Valley.

DOUBLE: Enola Grey and The Caltonian.