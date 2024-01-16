Wednesday Tips

David's Diva broke her duck last time out and can follow up in the Unibet Zero% Mission Fillies' Handicap at Kempton.

The daughter of Master Carpenter cost only 800 guineas as a yearling back in 2021 but she showed a modicum of promise when fifth on her initial start and has hardly run a bad race since. After finishing third on her second outing, Rod Millman gave her a near 300-day break before returning to action in November, with two decent efforts eventually leading to a maiden victory at Southwell at the end of last month.

While it was just a modest race, David's Diva looked fair value for the winning margin of a length and quarter after drifting a bit in the finish and Gina Mangan's 3lb claim will again be a help in the face of a 5lb rise.

Aidan Andabettin makes some appeal in the Unibet Supports Safe Gambling Maiden Stakes. He lined up in what appears to have been a warm Chelmsford novice on his racecourse introduction, beaten just under five lengths in fourth by the winner, Mrs Morrell. The second has subsequently won while the third was narrowly denied last week, giving the form a solid look.

No News can chalk up his hat-trick in the Unibet More Boosts In More Races Handicap. John Jenkins' runner has hit a purple patch of late, winning at Kempton in mid-December before following up with a hard-fought neck victory back at that track earlier in the month. He is now 2lb higher but that might not anchor this in-form contender.

Himawari took a leap forward from her first start and another jump is anticipated in the BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Restricted Maiden Stakes at Newcastle. Ninth on debut, Marco Botti's runner was beaten just over two lengths into second over the same six furlongs she faces here when running late last month. A similar effort may well be good enough.

Luna Effect can make it 10th time lucky in the Boost Your Acca-Fenwa With BetUK Handicap. A 120,000 guineas purchase as a yearling, he struggled to make his mark in three juvenile starts or an initial three-year-old, but he showed more promise in the autumn when narrowly beaten at Yarmouth before moving to the all-weather. Placed on his two most recent outings, he seems to be on a competitive mark with this extended 12-furlong trip his kind of distance.

Southoftheborder can make amends for defeat last time by taking the Welcomes Sky Sports Racing Novices' Hurdle at Newbury. A cosy winner at Sandown in November, Southoftheborder was then tried in Grade Two company back at the Esher track last month. Heavy ground took its toll that day and Nicky Henderson's runner was already out of the reckoning when unshipping his rider at the penultimate flight. Lesser company and better conditions should see him back on the winning trail.

Breaking Cover can make an immediate impact over fences in the Download The At The Races App Handicap Chase at Southwell. Second in one of two point-to-point runs, his recent hurdles form has been fair but chasing always appeared to be his likely strength.

SELECTIONS:

KEMPTON: 5.30 Admirable Lad, 6.00 Back Tomorrow, 6.30 Aidan Andabettin, 7.00 Chapman, 7.30 No News, 8.00 DAVID'S DIVA (NAP).

NEWBURY: 12.50 Southoftheborder, 1.20 Rascal, 1.55 Fidux, 2.30 Ici La Reine, 3.05 Fine Casting, 3.40 Paricolor, 4.15 Immortal Fame.

NEWCASTLE: 1.10 Luna Effect, 1.45 Top Gun Tina, 2.20 Himawari, 2.55 Shaka, 3.30 Cheese The One, 4.05 Tathmeen.

SOUTHWELL: 12.30 Eclair De Guye, 1.00 Breaking Cover, 1.35 Ceejaybe, 2.10 Tuscan Rose, 2.45 Greatness Awaits, 3.20 Iddergem, 3.55 Hobb's Delight.

DOUBLE: David's Diva and Aidan Andabettin.