Saturday Tips

Behind The Scenes can take a starring role in the BetMGM Winter Oaks Fillies' Handicap at Lingfield.

James Tate has tried her in Listed company the last twice, finishing a three-and-a-half-length third at Dundalk in November before being beaten less than three lengths when sixth at Deauville on her most recent run last month. Her rating of 87 merited a shot at that kind of level but moving back to handicap company should help her cause. A winner off 84 at Wolverhampton in August, the Saxon Warrior filly then went close off her current perch in October, when she got going a bit too late over a mile.

Behind The Scenes certainly looked to get an extended nine furlongs at Deauville, so this edge up to a full mile and a quarter should suit and offers a chance to eke out a little bit extra. Diomed Spirit is on a roll, with a fifth successive victory in his sights in the Build Your Acca With BetUK Handicap. A winning juvenile back in June 2022, Stuart Williams then had to wait well over a year before his charge resumed the winning thread.

However, his patience has been rewarded as the four-year-old struck gold at Wolverhampton in October, before adding two Chelmsford victories and another win at Dunstall Park for good measure. Diomed Spirit has progressed from a mark of 66 to his current rating of 85 but he does not appear to have reached his limit yet. Hollie Doyle takes the ride on Diomed Spirit and she can double up with Amazing in the Boost Your Acca-Fenwa With BetUK Handicap.

The four-year-old shrugged off a lengthy absence to win first time up at a mile and a half on Boxing Day, showing plenty of heart to fend off Glory Nights by three-quarters of a length. Given she had not run since June, Amazing can be expected to improve for the outing. Roman Emperor makes the move from the novice sphere in the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Handicap.

He gained momentum in each of three runs, graduating from third place on debut to second next time out and then victory at Southwell earlier this month. An initial mark of 80 looks reasonable. Footsy is the pick in the second division of the Find More Big Deals With BetUK Handicap at Wolverhampton. He has made the frame on each of his last four starts, winning once, finishing second once and taking third twice all at this track.

SELECTIONS: LINGFIELD: 12.15 Ultramarine, 12.50 Roman Emperor, 1.25 Amazing, 2.00 Fantastic Fox, 2.35 Diomed Spirit, 3.10 BEHIND THE SCENES (NAP), 3.45 African Star.

NAVAN: 12.45 Asian Master, 1.20 Killaney King, 1.55 Harvard Guy, 2.30 Chosen Diamond, 3.05 Sandor Clegane, 3.42 Fox Le Bel, 4.15 C'est Ta Chance.

TAUNTON: 1.05 Diesel Line, 1.40 Tregele, 2.15 So Said I, 2.50 Wild Max, 3.25 Jemura, 3.58 Malinas Island, 4.28 Star Turn.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.25 Circles, 5.00 Catena, 5.30 Twenty Bob, 6.00 New York Bay, 6.30 English Spirit, 7.00 Jumeira Vision, 7.30 Footsy, 8.00 Noble Captain, 8.30 Balmy Breeze. DOUBLE: Behind The Scenes and Diomed Spirit.