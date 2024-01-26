Friday Tips

Just A Spark roared back to form on her return earlier this month and can keep up the good work in the BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Handicap at Wolverhampton.

Rod Millman's charge was a four-times winner last term, racking up a hat-trick on the all-weather between February and April before adding a turf success at Newmarket in June for good measure. However, her fine form petered out in the high summer months and Millman pulled stumps at the end of September, opting to give her an extended break that kept her on the sidelines until January 2. Just A Spark reappeared over the same six furlongs she faces here that day and duly showed her rivals - including the reopposing Intervention - a clean pair of heels, tracking the early pace before sprinting two and a quarter lengths clear at the line.

She was getting 14lb from Intervention on that occasion and her advantage is reduced to 11lb this time, but the manner of her victory suggested she could now be ready to defy a career high mark. Landlordtothestars only just failed to make it a double on his most recent run, being beaten a head at Lingfield just under two weeks ago. Racing off a 5lb higher mark and in slightly better company, the four-year-old only just fell short against a rival who had also been on a hot streak of form. The handicapper has raised James Evans' charge a further 2lb for that effort, but he can race off his old mark in the Win #2,000,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Handicap and should be able to take advantage.

Warming can finally get off the mark in the Best Racing Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap at Lingfield. The three-year-old has been making incremental progress with each outing, finding novice company beyond her but finding more of a niche moved to handicap level. Third at the first attempt in that sphere and second most recently, Warming was beaten just over a length on that last run and looks capable of winning a race like this. Sandown's jumps card is highlighted by the Grand Military Gold Cup, in which Rose Of Arcadia is favoured at the weights.

A six-times winner under rules, Rose Of Arcadia got the current campaign off to a cracking start with victory over hurdles at Newton Abbot in October and she has not run terribly in defeat since. A premier handicap at Cheltenham proved beyond her but she produced a career best when third in a Listed mares' chase at Newbury, beaten just two lengths by Pink Legend. An extended three and a half miles at Plumpton subsequently stretched her stamina, so dropping back to three miles again here looks ideal, particularly given her handy 7lb mares allowance.

Southoftheborder was a disappointing favourite on his last trip to Esher, but can make amends in the Cardinal Wolsey "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle. Very deep ground took its toll in a Grade Two affair, as he unshipped his rider when looking pretty tired at the penultimate flight. Springtime Promise made a perfect start for Fergal O'Brien and can follow up in the Best Odds Guaranteed Daily At Vickers.Bet Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Sedgefield. A dual Irish point-to-point winner in October, she was a cosy two-length winner on her British bow at Huntingdon and a 7lb penalty is no cause for alarm.

SELECTIONS: DUNDALK: 4.00 No Speed Limit, 4.30 Neddies Boy, 5.00 Elegant Man, 5.30 Gatsby Cap, 6.00 Zahee, 6.30 Gregorina, 7.00 Come On The Lads, 7.30 Emerald Eclipse.

LINGFIELD: 12.52 Cervetto, 1.27 Lavender Hill Mob, 2.02 War Bride, 2.37 Warming, 3.12 Jacquelina, 3.47 Monsieur Fantaisie, 4.20 Naadyaa.

SANDOWN: 1.15 Southoftheborder, 1.50 Him Malaya, 2.25 Kotmask, 3.00 Rose Of Arcadia, 3.35 Clondaw Royale, 4.10 Gyllen.

SEDGEFIELD: 1.00 Springtime Promise, 1.35 Lady Berlais, 2.10 Trac, 2.45 Horn Cape, 3.20 Treshnish, 3.55 Skyhill.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.15 Win Win Power, 5.45 Landlordtothestars, 6.15 JUST A SPARK (NAP), 6.45 Alvesta, 7.15 Above The Line, 7.45 Warminster, 8.15 Jumeira Vision. DOUBLE: Just A Spark and Rose Of Arcadia.