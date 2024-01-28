Monday Tips

Bhaloo can continue to make good progress by landing the second division of the Bet 10 Get 10 At Planetsportbet Novices' Hurdle at Hereford on Monday.

A Market Rasen bumper winner for Fergal O'Brien last April, the gelding was switched to Nicky Henderson over the summer and has set about confirming that promise. Two miles around Kempton predictably proved too tight in mid-November, but Bhaloo caught the eye making late headway to finish third behind Queens Gamble. With more than three furlongs further to travel at Doncaster next time out, the son of Sageburg galloped on strongly to score in fine fashion.

Being from the same family as Midlands National hero Goonyella, another step up in trip here looks sure to suit. Kerry Lee's Black Hawk Eagle is on an upward curve and has solid claims in the Download The Planetsportbet App Handicap Hurdle. He was a good servant for Noel Meade in Ireland, both on the Flat and over jumps, and has clearly retained his ability. After being in need of the run on his British debut at Huntingdon in late November, the six-year-old travelled well when coming home in front at Wincanton on Boxing Day and there may yet be more improvement to come.

That form has taken a big boost as well, with runner-up Georgi Girl winning at Sandown on Friday by 19 lengths. Duhallow Tommy appeals in the weatherbysshop.co.uk Novices' Handicap Chase at Plumpton after romping home by 13 lengths over the same course and distance on his debut over fences last week. Owned by John Terry, he was a nice bumper winner at Fontwell 12 months ago and, although failing to add to his tally in three novice hurdle starts, the son of Dylan Thomas always looked the type to do well over bigger obstacles. Junkanoo's connections have had to endure a hat-trick of runner-up finishes since putting him over timber but he can hopefully go one better in the Visit Irish Bloodstock Sales With ITM Novices' Hurdle.

Gary Moore's charge gave odds-on favourite Gentle Slopes a tough test when only going down by a nose at Kempton recently and was previously a solid second to Goodwin at this venue and chased home the useful Doddiethegreat on his hurdling debut. Ilovethenightlife bounced back to form when a close fifth at Cheltenham behind Nurse Susan, who has since followed up in a valuable Lingfield contest. Joe Tizzard's mare looked every inch a stayer that day and stepping up to beyond three miles for the Blue Bell Emsworth Gilos 40th Birthday Handicap Hurdle makes her an interesting proposition. Race The Wind is one to watch out for on the all-weather at Wolverhampton in the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Fillies' Novice Stakes.

A half-sister to five winners, including Australian Group One scorer Cascadian, she had an entry in the Moyglare after landing a Newmarket maiden in nice style last July. The Godolphin filly was instead given time to mature but kicks off her new campaign as a very interesting prospect. Bradman was backed as if defeat was out of the question when breaking his duck at Southwell recently and a 6lb rise up the ratings may not stop him from following up in the Stay Golden With BetMGM Safer Gambling Handicap.

SELECTIONS: HEREFORD: 1.30 Below The Radar, 2.00 BHALOO (NAP), 2.30 Wewillgowithplanb, 3.00 Black Hawk Eagle, 3.30 Russian Ruler, 4.00 The Gypsy Davey, 4.30 Kaproyale.

PLUMPTON: 1.50 Kilbarry Hill, 2.20 Duhallow Tommy, 2.50 Junkanoo, 3.20 Ilovethenightlife, 3.50 Morfee, 4.20 Man Of Light.

PUNCHESTOWN: 1.10 Touch Me Not, 1.40 Timeless Piece, 2.10 Bioluminescence, 2.40 Billericay Dickie, 3.10 Built By Ballymore, 3.40 Brownstone, 4.10 Arthor.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.50 Calcutta Dream, 5.25 Dreamcasing, 6.00 Race The Wind, 6.30 Bradman, 7.00 Clipsham Gold, 7.30 Havana Goldrush, 8.00 White Mist, 8.30 Q Twenty Boy. DOUBLE: Bhaloo and Junkanoo.