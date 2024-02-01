Friday TIps

Maasai Mara can take a step forward from a promising hurdles debut with victory at Catterick.

John O'Shea's charge lines up in the Raceday Ready Juvenile Maiden Hurdle after being beaten just over two lengths on his debut for the yard at Hereford at the start of January. Winner of two of his eight Flat starts for John and Thady Gosden, Maasai Mara was certainly not a cheap purchase at 170,000 guineas last July and given he was having his first start in more than six months, his effort could be upgraded slightly. His jumping was largely good and his challenge was hardly helped when a bit short of room in the closing stages, up against an odds-on shot with previous experience. Eleanor Bob can get a confidence boost in the Happy 85th Birthday John Jarvis Mares' Handicap Chase.

A fine fourth behind Famous Bridge at Haydock after a long lay-off in November, Eleanor Bob was well supported when facing up to that same rival in the Tommy Whittle back at the Merseyside track before Christmas. However, Venetia Williams' mare made an early error from which she failed to recover, trailing home a 37-length seventh behind Famous Bridge, having previously been beaten just four and a quarter lengths. This is an easier task and Eleanor Bob can take full advantage. My Gift To You can bring up his hat-trick in the Southwell Golf Course Handicap Chase at the Nottinghamshire venue. He has been mixing it up over hurdles and fences since joining James Owen last summer, winning twice each over hurdles and fences. Victorious in chase company in November, he followed up back over the smaller obstacles at this track in mid-January and should be untroubled by another switch back here.

Rascal Recknell fell just short on his first attempt for Kevin Philippart de Foy but is certainly capable of winning the Stay Golden With BetMGM Safer Gambling Maiden Stakes at Lingfield. Third on debut at Sandown last summer when trained by Owen Burrows, that form looks strong with the first, second and fourth all subsequent winners. The Wootton Bassett colt was then sold for 215,000 guineas in the autumn, before going down by just a neck to the late surge of Lessay after racing a bit keenly. Sticking at seven furlongs here, Rascal Recknell has an excellent chance.

Tasmanian Legend is another who has recently changed yards, moving from James Ferguson to Alice Haynes. He stuck at the first time of asking for the trainer when successfully dropping back to a mile to record a narrow victory at Newcastle. Haynes sticks to that course and distance in the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Handicap and the Australia gelding can defy a 2lb higher mark.

SELECTIONS CATTERICK: 1.05 Goguenard, 1.35 Kings Justice, 2.05 MAASAI MARA (NAP), 2.35 Melvich Bay, 3.05 Eleanor Bob, 3.35 Shantou Moon, 4.10 Bleue Verte.

DUNDALK: 3.55 Dutch Glory, 4.25 Mary Bagot, 5.00 Nerano, 5.30 Beauty Bella, 6.00 Superior Force, 6.30 Satono Chevalier, 7.00 Tara Power, 7.30 Together Aclaim.

LINGFIELD: 1.17 Monopolise, 1.47 Outreach, 2.17 Rascal Recknell, 2.47 Bradman, 3.17 The Craftymaster, 3.47 Vitalline, 4.20 Thank The Lord.

NEWCASTLE: 4.05 Brunello Breeze, 4.40 True Promise, 5.15 Mamalouka, 5.45 Tasmanian Legend, 6.15 Alexander James, 6.45 Bernie The Bear, 7.15 Sherdil.

SOUTHWELL: 1.25 Catlin, 1.55 My Gift To You, 2.25 Teorie, 2.55 Minniemum, 3.25 Zwicky, 4.00 Fantomas. DOUBLE: Maasai Mara and Rascal Recknell.