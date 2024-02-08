Friday Tips

Making Headway should find the Tote Guarantee, Bet Smarter EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle at Bangor much easier than his most recent task.

Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero have set their charge some testing assignments since his Carlisle win in October, pitching him in at Grade Two level at Haydock on his very next start. Making Headway put up a fine performance on that steep rise in company, beaten just a length and a quarter by Kamsinas as he pulled 13 lengths clear of the third-place runner. The six-year-old then lined up in the Grade One Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day and while he did his best, he had to settle for a staying-on fourth against some speedier types. His future appears to lie over further, but even so this extended two-mile test at a lesser level should still be within his compass. Zonda shaped with more promise upped in trip on his latest start and a staying distance is again in his favour in the Overton Novices' Handicap Hurdle.

Third on his initial try at two miles, he was well beaten next time but shaped with a good deal more promise when presented with a shade short of an extra mile at Ascot before Christmas. He was a bit keen early on, but came home just five lengths behind the winner and a similar effort might be sufficient. Killer Kane is one to watch as he turns out in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap Chase at Kempton following a wind operation. Third in last season's Topham, Killer Kane made little impact on his seasonal bow in October before stepping up on that when dropped in trip at Newbury at the beginning of December.

He was run out of second on the final sprint to the line but it nevertheless represented an improved showing and he remains on a reasonable mark, back at a track where he has winning form. Killer Kane's fellow Joe Tizzard-trained runner Pedley Wood should also be on the mark at the Sunbury venue. He has won each of his last two starts at Hereford and Taunton, showing plenty of determination in the course of both victories. A wind operation combined with switching to fences has been the making of him and he can make it three on the bounce in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Novices' Handicap Chase. Bitcoin Profit can give trainer Henry Spiller a perfect send-off in the Betsi Handicap at Chelmsford.

Spiller hands in his licence after the three-year-old competes, with Bitcoin Profit having posted an encouraging second of late and seemingly primed to strike gold in a contest like this. Bloodhound was up against a seemingly impossible task conceding 26lb to a decent debut winner in Kalpana on his return to action last month. He came home a fair third on what was his first run since June and should make a leap forward in the BetMGM: It's Showtime Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton.

SELECTIONS: BANGOR: 1.20 Firak, 1.50 Ottoline, 2.20 Gold Emery, 2.50 Bucephalus, 3.20 MAKING HEADWAY (NAP), 3.55 Zonda, 4.25 Only Fools.

CHELMSFORD: 5.15 Escobedo, 5.45 Dire Wolf, 6.15 Macanudo, 6.45 Make Clear, 7.15 Bitcoin Profit, 7.45 Capuchinero, 8.15 H Key Lails.

DUNDALK: 4.00 Musical Tribute, 4.30 Tarsus, 5.00 Tyson Fury, 5.30 Emerald Eclipse, 6.00 Cousin Shay, 6.30 Rock Basher, 7.00 Ransom, 7.30 Glyde Ranger.

KEMPTON: 1.40 Greyval, 2.10 Gentle Slopes, 2.40 Pedley Wood, 3.10 Thunderclap, 3.40 Killer Kane, 4.15 Off The Jury, 4.50 White Riot.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.32 Artisan Dancer, 2.02 Deputise, 2.32 Glorious Charmer, 3.02 Ice Cool Harry, 3.32 Bloodhound, 4.07 Warren Hill, 4.37 Optik, 5.07 Red Walls. DOUBLE: Making Headway and Zonda.