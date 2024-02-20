Thursday Tips

Cover Up can defy a 5lb hike to bring up his hat-trick in the Find More Big Deals At BetUK Handicap at Newcastle.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, Cover Up did not make it to the track as a juvenile and took a couple of starts before he found the winner's enclosure last summer. He suffered a couple of defeats subsequently but given a couple of months off, Cover Up looked an improved performer when winning at Lingfield in November, before following up at Gosforth Park earlier this month. While the four-year-old only triumphed by half a length, he appeared very good value for the winning margin as he assumed control with the minimum of fuss and looked to have plenty in the locker.

Asadjumeirah is falling down the ratings and could be back on a winnable mark in the first division of the Always Gamble Responsibly With BetUK Handicap. Victorious off a mark of 84 at his peak in April 2022, Asadjumeirah has not struck gold since that Thirsk success and has tumbled all the way to his current perch of 61. His two runs so far this year have offered some hope for Anthony Brittain's charge though, beaten just a length and a half in fourth at Newcastle last month before registering a two-length second on his latest spin. Dropped a further 1lb after that run, Asadjumeirah appeals as a dual winner over the same six furlongs he faces here. Kitteridge made a decent debut at Chelmsford in January and better could await in the Best Racing Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Maiden Fillies' Stakes. Starting her career over 10 furlongs, Kitteridge was eager in the early stages and perhaps just paid for her keen attitude in the finish as an odds-on favourite, with more track experience, swooped to conquer. Hugo Palmer's filly is worth another chance.

Chelmsford hosts a bonus all-weather card with Cocktail Dress taken to seize the extra opportunity in the CCR Maiden Fillies' Stakes. The three-year-old hails from a fine family, with the likes of Indian Creek and Treasure Beach further back in her pedigree and her Frankel half-brother Counsel a dual winner, albeit at a relatively lowly level. Cocktail Dress made only limited headway on her sole start to date for George Boughey, coming home fourth in a Newcastle fillies' maiden which has yet to produce a subsequent winner. She looked as though the outing would not be lost on her and she might shape with more promise with another winter on her back now.

Major Fortune can secure his fourth successive victory in the At The Races App Expert Tips Handicap Hurdle at Lingfield. He has seemingly thrived since stepping up to longer trips, winning over two and a half miles at Market Rasen on Boxing Day before edging up to an extended three miles and a furlong for victory at Hereford. Major Fortune shrugged off a 3lb rise on that occasion and then ably dealt with a further 6lb when winning over the same two miles and seven furlongs he faces here earlier this month. Deep ground certainly does not inconvenience him and his five-length margin does not really do him justice, though he will need to improve again off his new mark of 101.

SELECTIONS: CHELMSFORD: 2.00 Cocktail Dress, 2.30 Masterclass, 3.00 Stolen Encounter, 3.30 Perfect Focus, 4.00 Al Muqdad, 4.30 Point Of Fact.

LINGFIELD: 2.15 Brulure Noire, 2.45 Home Free, 3.15 Annie Magic, 3.45 Major Fortune, 4.15 Moodofthemoment, 4.45 Arabescato.

NEWCASTLE: 5.00 Kitteridge, 5.30 Star Mind, 6.00 COVER UP (NAP), 6.30 Asadjumeirah, 7.00 Flash The Dash, 7.30 Win Win Power, 8.00 Ledger, 8.30 Mehmo.

THURLES: 1.53 Mount Frisco, 2.23 Marsh Wren, 2.53 Moonlight Getaway, 3.23 Largy Hill, 3.53 Rushmount, 4.23 Star Official, 4.53 Lady Gooner. DOUBLE: Cover Up and Asadjumeirah.