Cheltenham Day One tips

State Man should make the most of the disappointing absence of title holder Constitution Hill and provide trainer Willie Mullins with a fifth victory in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

For many, Nicky Henderson's Constitution Hill is the pre-eminent star of the sport, and there is no doubt his enforced defection is not only a major blow to the day one feature but the Festival as a whole. That being said, State Man would most certainly be a worthy Champion Hurdle winner, with his only defeat in 11 completed starts for Mullins coming at the hands of Constitution Hill 12 months ago. Just as he did last season prior to his defeat in the Cotswolds, State Man has enjoyed an unblemished campaign in Ireland, successfully defending the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown and both the Matheson Hurdle and the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown. His trainer appears confident his charge is better now than he was this time last year and in truth, he may not even need to run up to his very best to claim the crown.

At the prices, it may be worth taking a chance on the Henderson-trained Jeriko Du Reponet in the curtain-raising Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle. The Seven Barrows dogs were barking this five-year-old's name before he even set foot on a racecourse under rules and he lived up to most of the hype when winning his first two starts over hurdles at Newbury. He was more solid than spectacular when completing his hat-trick in a rescheduled Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle at Doncaster, but he was not seen to best effect in a small field that day and the runner-up Lump Sum gave the form a huge boost when bolting up in the Dovecote at Kempton next time. On official figures, Jeriko Du Reponet has a lot to find, but there is plenty of untapped potential in the locker and there is no better man than Henderson for priming his horses for the big occasion. Quilixios gets the vote in what is a wide-open renewal of the My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy.

The seven-year-old has previous at the Festival, as winner of the 2021 Triumph Hurdle, and he really impressed in the jumping department when winning for the second time over fences at Naas. Henry de Bromhead is another trainer whose horses tend to peak when they arrive at Prestbury Park in mid-March and Quilixios should give a good account in the hands of Rachael Blackmore. Gordon Elliott's The Goffer ran well when fourth in last year's Ultima Handicap Chase and is tipped to go well again off a 2lb lower mark, while Lossiemouth is difficult to oppose for the Mullins camp in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle. Last season's Triumph Hurdle heroine was so impressive on her comeback in the Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham in January that many felt she merited a place in the Champion Hurdle field, but connections have understandably decided to take the easier option and she looks a class apart.

Having run well twice at the track already this season, French raider Milan Tino looks well weighted for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, while Corbetts Cross can land the concluding Maureen Mullins National Hunt Chase for Emmet Mullins.

SELECTIONS: CHELTENHAM: 1.30 Jeriko Du Reponet, 2.10 Quilixios, 2.50 The Goffer, 3.30 STATE MAN (NAP), 4.10 Lossiemouth, 4.50 Milan Tino, 5.30 Corbetts Cross.

NEWCASTLE: 5.00 Bella Bluesky, 5.40 Without Delay, 6.15 Hopeful, 6.45 Ana Emaraaty, 7.15 Flash The Dash, 7.45 Grand Traverse, 8.15 Golden Rainbow.

SEDGEFIELD: 1.50 Tedtwo, 2.30 Everyonesacritic, 3.10 Six One Nine, 3.50 Deep Charm, 4.30 Final Edgar, 5.05 Positivia.

SOUTHWELL: 4.38 Noble Sovereign, 5.15 Belleplaine, 5.55 Churchella, 6.30 Miss Monte Carlo, 7.00 Melek Alreeh, 7.30 Torvar, 8.00 Moulin Booj, 8.30 Fox Power. DOUBLE: State Man and Lossiemouth.