The Hundred 2024: England bowler Ollie Robinson selected by Trent Rockets in wildcard draft

England bowler Ollie Robinson has been signed by Trent Rockets in The Hundred wildcard draft, with Ravi Bopara and Mason Crane picked by London Spirit and Welsh Fire respectively.

The eight men's and women's sides have now completed their squads ahead of the 2024 edition, which is live in full on Sky Sports from July 23 to August 18.

The wildcard selections were based on performances across the men's Vitality Blast and women's Charlotte Edwards Cup, with 32 players - two for each team - drafted.

Image: The Hundred begins on July 23 and runs until August 18, with every game live on Sky Sports

Among the women's players selected were England World Cup winner Fran Wilson (Birmingham Phoenix), Sophie Luff (Southern Brave) and Danielle Gregory (Manchester Originals).

Six replacement players have also been confirmed across the competitions, with Tom Aspinwall and Scott Currie in at Manchester Originals men for Fred Klaassen and Josh Tongue and Emma Jones taking Ailsa Lister's spot at Birmingham Phoenix women.

Australia's Charli Knott will be available for Brave's first two women's matches in the absence of India batter Smriti Mandhana, with Laura Harris, also of Australia, to step in for Oval Invincibles' opening two fixtures as a replacement for Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu.

New Zealand's Suzie Bates will deputise for India's Richa Ghosh for the first three games at Phoenix women.

Vitality Blast wildcard draft selections

Birmingham Phoenix

Women: Fran Wilson, Lissy Macleod

Men: Aneurin Donald, Rishi Patel

London Spirit

Women: Abbey Freeborn, Ellie Anderson

Men: Ravi Bopara, Ryan Higgins

Manchester Originals

Women: Danielle Gregory, Alice Monaghan

Men: Sonny Baker, Matthew Hurst

Northern Superchargers

Women: Jodi Grewcock, Sophia Turner,

Men: Jordan Clark, Dillon Pennington

Oval Invincibles

Women: Rachel Slater, Amara Carr

Men: Marchant de Lange, Mark Watt

Southern Brave

Women: Sophie Luff, Katie Jones

Men: James Coles, Joe Weatherley

Trent Rockets

Women: Aylish Cranstone, Natasha Wraith

Men: Ollie Robinson, Tom Alsop

Welsh Fire

Women: Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack,

Men: Mason Crane, Ben Green

Watch The Hundred live in full on Sky Sports from July 23 to August 18.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from football, darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf, rugby league, rugby union and more.