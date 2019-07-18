Hull KR vs Huddersfield Giants: Sky Live Super League team news

Matt Parcell will miss Hull KR's next three Super League games with a shoulder injury

Tony Smith faces a wait to find out whether or not Matt Parcell will be ruled out for more than Hull Kingston Rovers’ next three Super League games after the hooker suffered a shoulder injury.

Parcell, who has made a big impact since joining from head coach Smith's old side Leeds Rhinos, was already due to miss Friday's crucial relegation clash with Huddersfield Giants - which is live on Sky Sports - after suffering a concussion in last week's 32-16 win at Leeds.

But he sustained a shoulder injury too and the decision has been taken to try to rehabilitate him at Rovers rather than send the 26-year-old for surgery, with Smith hopeful Parcell will be ready to go again for the closing weeks of the regular season.

Hull K R vs Huddersfield Giants Live on

"The approach is going to rehab it without surgery for a couple of weeks and reassess," Smith said. "The surgeon is happy to go down that route.

"If it's repairing well we'll continue to go in that vein, if not then he'll undergo surgery. We're kind of pleased with that - we'd like to be more definite about those things - but it's one that we have just got to assess.

"The best scenario is three games, four weeks, as we have a week off for the Challenge Cup. Worst case would be a couple of weeks and then surgery, which would be four months out.

"We'd like him back playing for us in a few weeks, but we have to do what's best for Matt." Tony Smith

"Either way we'd like him back playing for us in a few weeks, but we have to do what's best for Matt."

Parcell is the only absentee from the 19-man squad which was named for last week's victory away to the Rhinos, with Danny Addy making his return after recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in the 19-18 defeat to Wigan Warriors.

Huddersfield head to KCOM Craven Park with injury concerns of their own as prop Paul Clough has been ruled out with a broken hand. That means teenage forward Oliver Wilson, who was called up to the England Knights performance squad this week, is likely to get more playing time.

2:02 Watch highlights from Huddersfield's see-saw contest victory at home to Hull KR in May Watch highlights from Huddersfield's see-saw contest victory at home to Hull KR in May

Adam Walne is back to boost the Giants pack as well for the first time since the defeat at home to Hull FC in March, with Matty English back in contention after being rested for last Friday's 32-28 home defeat to Catalans Dragons.

Huddersfield were 30-22 winners over Hull KR when they met at the John Smith's Stadium in May and head coach Simon Woolford is under no illusions about how crucial a similar outcome would be, with both sides locked on 16 points near the foot of the Super League table.

"It's critical," Woolford said. "It was critical last week and the week before - every week is a Grand Final for us.

Adam Walne is back in Huddersfield's squad after a long spell out injured

"We put ourselves in this predicament and we've got to deal with it. If you can't deal with pressure, you don't deserve to be in this game.

"We need to win this week and then we can have a rest with the Challenge Cup before we prepare for Leeds."

Hull KR 19-man squad: Danny Addy, Chris Atkin, Ben Crooks, Josh Drinkwater, Mitch Garbutt, Craig Hall, Weller Hauraki, Luis Johnson, Jimmy Keinhorst, George Lawler, Kane Linnett, Harvey Livett, Danny McGuire, Mose Masoe, Robbie Mulhern, Dan Murray, Adam Quinlan, Ryan Shaw, Joel Tomkins

Huddersfield Giants 19-man squad: Darnell McIntosh, Jermaine McGillvary, Lee Gaskell, Matt Frawley, Kruise Leeming, Suaia Matagi, Aaron Murphy, Alex Mellor, Michael Lawrence, Adam O'Brien, Ukuma Ta'ai, Matty English, Jake Wardle, Tom Holmes, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Adam Walne, Louis Senior, Innes Senior, Oliver Wilson