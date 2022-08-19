Super League: Hull FC vs Wakefield Trinity recap

Hull FC 18-26 Wakefield Trinity Second-Half: Longstaff gets one back for Hull (71) | Murphy secures hattrick (55) | Hood extends Wakefield lead off late Hall pass (46)First-Half: Murphy claims double in bizarre try (33) | Kershaw extends Wakefield's lead (24) | Murphy breaks the deadlock and goes flying over in the corner (16)Friday's Super League talking points Huddersfield book play-offs spot with win over CastlefordAlso tonight: Leeds Rhinos 24-18 Warrington Wolves, St Helens 38-12 Hull KR, Wigan Warriors 52-6 Toulouse RL news and gossip blog | Super League fixtures | StandingsRL live on Sky Sports | Follow us on Twitter @SkySportsRL