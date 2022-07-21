Super League: Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors women and men clash in double-header LIVE!

Betfred Super League LIVE!Second half: Leeds Rhinos 30-6 Wigan Warriors (8pm)Newman try (47) gets the okay from video refFirst half: Smith (32) forces way over for another Rhinos try | Martin over and converts own try (28) for Rhinos | French (17) strikes back for Wigan | Bentley (10) powers over to increase lead | Sutcliffe (6) opens scoring for RhinosEarlier: Leeds Rhinos Women 64-6 Wigan Warriors Women Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors women and men face off in Headingley double-headerRL news and gossip | Super League fixtures | StandingsRugby league on Sky Sports | Follow us on Twitter @Sky SportsRL