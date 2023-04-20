Super League: St Helens dominate Warrington Wolves for big win- as it happened

Betfred Super League round 10: St Helens 28-6 Warrington WolvesSecond Half: Ritson (8) finishes Saints win in style | Lussick (66) extends St Helens' lead by two Bennison (43) shows his speed as he makes huge break First Half: Russell (25) dives over for Warrington's first | Hopoate (18) pounces on perfect Welsby kick | Lomax (14) shows individual magic for Saints' second | Hurrell (10) intercepts Williams pass for Saints trySt Helens aim to turn tide against Warrington after stuttering startJodie Cunningham on replacing best friend as England skipper Super League standings | Fixtures | Rugby league on Sky Sports Live commentary by Megan Wellens