Super League: Updates from Leigh Leopards vs Leeds Rhinos, St Helens vs Salford Red Devils, and Castleford Tigers vs Huddersfield Giants
Relive updates from Super League as Leeds Rhinos fought back against Leigh Leopards, Salford Red Devils secured a historic win over St Helens and Huddersfield Giants cruised to victory against Castleford Tigers.
