St Helens 48-6 Huddersfield Giants: Tommy Makinson stars as champions ease to Magic Weekend win

Tommy Makinson celebrates a try for St Helens against Huddersfield at Magic Weekend

A record-breaking showing from Tommy Makinson helped St Helens ease their way to a dominant 48-6 victory over Huddersfield Giants in the second game of Day 2 of the Betfred Super League's Magic Weekend.

The Giants had taken the lead in Newcastle through Kevin Naiqama's converted try against his old club, but Saints responded through Konrad Hurrell, the returning Mark Percival and Makinson to lead 16-6 at half time.

There was no let-up in the second half as Makinson added three more tries to his tally and kicked a total of seven goals for a total haul of 28 points - the most for an individual player in Magic Weekend history.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tommy Makinson completes his hat-trick in the corner as St Helens run riot against Huddersfield. Tommy Makinson completes his hat-trick in the corner as St Helens run riot against Huddersfield.

Hurrell crossed for a second try as well, along with Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Joey Lussick getting in on the act, as the defending champions moved level on points with sixth-placed Hull Kingston Rovers and left Huddersfield six points off the play-offs at the midway point of the campaign.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.