Super League's 5,000th game: Sky Sports Rugby League pundits pick their favourite moments
Ahead of the 5,000th Super League game, the Sky Sports Rugby League pundits have picked out some of their most iconic moments; watch the 5,000th game of Super League between Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm on Friday
Thursday 27 March 2025 06:58, UK
With the 5,000th game and the anniversary of the 30th season of Super League around the corner, the Sky Sports Rugby League pundits shared some of their favourite moments from over the years.
Brian Carney
"I'm aware of the potential charge of recency bias but the most significant Super League event I have been at in my 26 or so years involved with the game has been Las Vegas.
- Super League fixtures 2025 - every game live on Sky 📒
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW 📺📱
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
"It surpassed every other experience I've had and there have been some memorable ones as a player and broadcaster. The occasion was everything the competition aspires to be. Here's to more of the same."
Barrie McDermott
"I'm lucky to have been involved at some level of Super League for all the 30 years so this is very difficult. 'Wide to West' is basically rugby league's version of Shakespeare, but with more mud and northern grit. Eddie's words weren't just commentary; they were poetry in motion, delivered at about 100 miles per hour. Stevo, probably halfway out of his seat, adding to the chaos.
"Knowsley Road that night was like a pressure cooker exploding, with Saints fans losing their minds and Bradford players wondering what had just happened. Chris Joynt probably didn't realise at the time that he was about to be immortalised in Super League folklore - or that his try would be replayed approximately a million times in the years to come.
"And now, those famous words are quite literally written in stone (or at least on a stadium wall), ensuring that future generations will still be arguing about whether it was actually forward..."
Jenna Brooks
"I have many standout memories since beginning my role with the rugby league team at Sky Sports, involving Magic Weekends, Million Pound Games, Bevan French, George Williams, even Adam Pearson turning up instead of Lee Radford for the post-match interview to reveal live on air that Lee and Hull FC had parted ways.
"But my favourite moment has to be the 2020 Grand Final between St Helens and Wigan in Hull.
"It was a dreadful year for everyone around the globe. The world shut down due to Covid and sport was being played behind closed doors. The score was level 4-4. With seconds left Tommy Makinson went for the drop-goal to win it, the hooter sounded when the ball hit the goal post and bounced into Wigan's in-goal area, where teenager Jack Welsby got the bounce of the ball to score an unbelievable try to win it.
"I was lucky enough to be one of very few people there in the stands to witness the event in person. It was a moment I'll never forget."
Jamie Jones-Buchanan
"I'm not sure this is a moment to be described as a "favourite", but the most important moment for me was the June 21 broadcast, where the game came together to recognise and remember the life and legacy of Rob Burrow.
"Not only did the broadcast do an unbelievable job of celebrating one of the most courageous and iconic players in the game's history, but it also showed the potential the game has when all stakeholders in rugby league work together.
"The recent project in Las Vegas would be my next favourite moment because it illustrated, on multiple levels, the potential of the sport with the right vision and mission. Wigan and Warrington led the way in exploring and showcasing what the next 30 years could look like for the sort and Sky packaged that so well, reviving imaginations in a way that has not been paralleled since Maurice Lindsay struck gold for the game with The Super League back in the 1990s.
"The Sam Burgess broadcast (Warrington vs Saints), where he wore a mic to showcase the relationships between players and coaches. Sam and Warrington had the courage to let the cameras behind the veil and make it cool for other coaches to be innovative in how we make the sport entertaining for the next generation.
"Wigan and St Helens beating the iconic Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge against all odds, once again showcasing the quality of the British game at its very best."
Jon Wells
"Henry Paul's wonder try in the 1999 Grand Final. As a player just breaking into first team rugby around then I was in awe of the Paul brothers - they were amazing, true modern-day athletes.
"I had the privilege of playing alongside Henry later in my career at Harlequins for a couple of years and I still remember training with him for the first time, still in awe."
Super League Round Six Fixtures (all live on Sky Sports)
Thursday March 27
- 8pm: Castleford Tigers vs Catalans Dragons
Friday March 28
- 8pm: Leigh Leopards vs Wakefield Trinity
- 8pm: Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos (5,000th game)
Saturday March 29
- 5.30pm: Catalans Dragons vs St Helens
Sunday March 30
- 3pm: Huddersfield Giants vs Hull Kingston Rovers
- 3pm: Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils
Sky Sports will again show every game of the Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via