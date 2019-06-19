Super League Throwbacks: London Broncos vs Hull KR, St Helens vs Leeds and Catalans vs Hull FC

Will Sharp scored twice for Harlequins in their rout of Hull KR in 2009

Ahead of this week's Super League fixtures live on Sky Sports, rugby league researcher Ian Proctor looks at some previous meetings between the sides and picks out some memorable moments.

June 12, 2009: Hull KR 10-40 Harlequins

The Broncos (as Harlequins) travelled to Craven Park and produced one of their finest away performances in completing their 40-10 win.

Will Sharp and David Howell both impressed with two tries apiece, hooker Chad Randall starred on his 100th appearance for the club and half-back Luke Gale earned praise from coach Brian McDermott in only his second start after deputising impressively for Luke Dorn.

1:50 David Howell bagged a brace as Harlequins recorded a huge victory at Craven Park David Howell bagged a brace as Harlequins recorded a huge victory at Craven Park

Randall's fifth-minute try put the visitors on their way, it was quickly followed by one from Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and it turned out to be a procession.

March 9, 2013: London Broncos 22-42 Hull KR

The television cameras captured the Robins' brilliant 42-22 early-season win in the capital when ex-Giants winger Alex Brown scored a hat-trick, with his third try sending Rovers in with a 30-6 interval lead.

1:33 Winger Alex Brown scored a first half hat-trick for Rovers Winger Alex Brown scored a first half hat-trick for Rovers

Kris Welham's first of two tries came in the eighth minute to open the scoring for the visitors before Greg Eden, Cory Paterson and Liam Salter touched down to ensure a comfortable victory for the Robins.

September 8, 2012: London Broncos 48-42 Hull KR

The Broncos and Rovers brought down the curtain on their season with a 16-try, 90-point extravaganza in which Rovers scored 42 points and still finished as losers.

It came a week after Hull KR were victims of a record Super League comeback when losing a 26-0 lead at home to Wigan Warriors.

At the Stoop it was eight tries apiece, with two-try Kieran Dixon and prop Olsi Krasniqi among the Broncos scorers plus Con Mika scoring twice for Rovers.

Kieran Dixon bagged a brace for the Broncos in their final fixture of 2012

Victory enabled the Broncos to finish 12th in Super League ladder ahead of Castleford and Widnes.

London Broncos vs Hull K R Live on

St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos Live on

Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC Live on

April 5, 2003: St Helens 16-24 Leeds

Leeds made it five wins from five outings to start their season with this result in a thrilling contest at Knowsley Road. Their unlikely hero was giant forward Wayne McDonald whose 70-metre try, from a superb offload from outstanding David Furner, sealed their 24-16 victory eight minutes from time.

1:32 Gigantic prop Wayne McDonald scored this outstanding 70m effort at Knowsley Road for the Rhinos Gigantic prop Wayne McDonald scored this outstanding 70m effort at Knowsley Road for the Rhinos

Rhinos coach Daryl Powell was full of praise for his four front-rowers, Danny Ward, Barrie McDermott, Chris Feather, and McDonald - while Saints were left to lament the departure of attacking inspiration Sean Long, with a virus, seven minutes into the second half.

September 9, 2006: St Helens 54-18 Leeds

There has been no greater overseas signing by any club in the Super League era than Saints' capture of Jamie Lyon and the genial Australian was at his zenith as St Helens completed a treble of trophy wins in 2006.

Jamie Lyon was a huge factor as St Helens completed a treble of trophy wins in 2006

On the night they received the League Leaders trophy, Leeds found the future Manly legend in truly irresistible form - contributing 24 points including a try hat-trick - when they were on the end of a 54-18 Knowsley Road thrashing. The contest was all over by half-time when Saints led 30-0.

March 25, 2012: St Helens 46-6 Leeds

Saints met Leeds for the first time at their new Langtree Park home on the back of a five-game winless sequence and having just parted company with Australian coach Royce Simmons.

Caretakers Mike Rush and Keiron Cunningham were in charge. It proved an embarrassing afternoon for a Rhinos team that defeated Saints in the previous year's Grand Final, a majority of the players having dyed their hair red in aid of Sport Relief.

1:34 It was a night to remember for St Helens and one to forget for Leeds when the sides met at Langtree Park for the first time It was a night to remember for St Helens and one to forget for Leeds when the sides met at Langtree Park for the first time

Saints tore into Rhinos from the kick-off and Ade Gardner outleapt the defence to a bomb for the opening try in the third minute. It was 18-0 after 10 minutes, the hosts scored four unanswered first-half tries and it finished 46-6.

April 28, 2018: Catalans 30-31 Hull FC

Mark Sneyd's extra-time drop-goal gave Hull their 31-30 win in Perpignan just two months ago. But it was also a one-point ball game in the corresponding fixture last season when Tony Gigot earned the Dragons a 25-24 win which hauled them off the foot of the table at the expense of Huddersfield Giants.

Tony Gigot sealed a dramatic victory for the Dragons

The contest was marred by a broken leg sustained by Hull's Jordan Abdull. Prop Scott Taylor was on fire with two tries but it was a dream debut from home half-back Josh Drinkwater, scoring a try and six goals, which steered Catalans to their priceless victory.