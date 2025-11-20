Jackson Hastings: St Helens sign former Super League Man of Steel

Jackson Hastings has signed with St Helens on a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old returns to the Betfred Super League with the Saints following four seasons in the NRL with the Newcastle Knights and Wests Tigers.

In his previous spell in the UK, Hastings featured for both Wigan and Salford, reaching Grand Finals with each side. During his time with the Red Devils, he was crowned the Steve Prescott Man of Steel in 2019. That same year, he was selected for the Great Britain tour and featured in all four Test matches.

"I'm really excited. I've got a young family now, my partner's English, and it'll be great for my daughter to meet that side of the family and experience the English culture that's in my blood, too. I'm just buzzing to get over, settle my family, and be part of the Saints family," Hastings said.

Having had the experience of returning home to Australia and playing in the NRL, Hastings believes he will return to Super League as a more rounded person and player.



"Certainly on the life side of things, I've been through a lot - big lessons. On the playing side of things, I think I'm coming back realising what I'm best at: organising, kicking well, getting the team around the park, and then taking chances when they come. I'm ready to put my best foot forward for this club," he said.

Image: Jackson Hastings in action for Wigan Warriors

He added: "I've been on the wrong side of Saints history a couple of times, so I'm looking forward to joining the right side at such a great club. Every time I played Saints, it was a brilliant game. Everyone knows their role, is super fit, defensively intimidating, and always professional and well organised."

Coming to work under a coach he knows very well, with Paul Rowley, is another prospect Hastings is relishing.

"I know Rowls' [Paul Rowley's] style of play, I had him at Salford when we made the Grand Final against Saints, so it's a bit of a full-circle moment, to be honest. I think his style suits me - hard-working with a bit of flair," he said.

Saints' Head Coach Paul Rowley said: "I'm really pleased to welcome Jackson to the Saints.

"Having worked alongside him before, I know first-hand how much of a competitor he is. Like everybody at our club, his standards and expectations are extremely high.

"I am very confident we have added a fantastic and highly motivated player to this great group."