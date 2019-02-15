World Club Challenge preview: Wigan Warriors vs Sydney Roosters

Wigan face Sydney Roosters in the World Club Challenge - live on Sky Sports

Wigan will look to make home advantage count in their bid to end a spell of Australian dominance against Sydney Roosters this Sunday in the World Club Challenge, live on Sky Sports.

The Warriors' 22-6 win over the Cronulla Sharks at the DW Stadium in 2016 is the only success recorded by the Super League champions since 2012.

The Melbourne Storm thrashed Leeds Rhinos 38-4 last year, while there were also landslide victories for South Sydney and North Queensland in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

The Warriors warmed up for the one-off fixture with a confidence-boosting 34-16 win over Leeds Rhinos last Friday, and go in search of their fifth World Club Challenge title.

0:26 Phil Clarke and Jason Robinson look ahead to Sunday's World Club Challenge Phil Clarke and Jason Robinson look ahead to Sunday's World Club Challenge

Wigan will be wary of how Australian clubs have overcome their initial struggles to handle the fixture. Having won just four of 16 from its inception in 1976 through to 2008, there have been eight Australian victories and just two defeats since.

Warriors head coach Adrian Lam is expecting a high-quality contest and could come up against his son Lachlan, who is in line to make his debut for the Roosters.

Lam told Sky Sports: "It's an amazing game when you look right across the board because there's international players at elite level on both teams.

Wigan suffered World Club Challenge heartache against the Roosters in 2014

"We feel our players are as senior as theirs. Wigan have been a big-game team over a long period of time, so it's another match where the players need to stand up, especially our leaders."

This year sees a repeat of the 2014 showpiece, with Wigan seeking to avenge their 36-14 loss, and Australia captain Boyd Cordner comes face-to-face once more with Sean O'Loughlin.

At 10 years his junior, Cordner has spoken of his respect for the Warriors stalwart ahead of their reunion.

1:04 Wigan Warriors prepared for the World Club Challenge against Sydney Roosters at the DW Stadium on Sunday by rocking out to music from tribute band The AC/DC Experience during training Wigan Warriors prepared for the World Club Challenge against Sydney Roosters at the DW Stadium on Sunday by rocking out to music from tribute band The AC/DC Experience during training

He said: "I can remember watching him as a kid - he's been a great player for such a long time. I've got a lot of respect for him and it doesn't surprise me one bit he's still going around again."

Trent Robinson's Roosters can equal Wigan's record four titles having won on all three of their previous appearances (1976, 2003, 2014), and there is no shortage of stars he can call upon.

Sydney bring international pedigree as their backbone with Kangaroos' Cooper Cronk - who has recovered from a shoulder injury - James Tedesco, Luke Keary and Jake Friend named in the 23-man travelling party that has been training in Paris this week.



Robinson said: "Wigan really laid the foundations for a World Club Challenge, especially in the 1990s with some of those amazing names of rugby league, and not just English rugby league, across the world.

Hooker Victor Radley is part of a formidable Roosters side taking on Wigan

"They were incredible players, and they had such a strong force there, and that built the Wigan brand even more. That's why two big teams coming together on Sunday is an exciting prospect."

Wigan's Zak Hardaker is relishing one of the biggest games in the Rugby League calendar and believes the blend of youth and know-how can give Warriors the edge.

The full-back said: "We've got plenty of experience in our ranks, and even though we've also got young lads playing, we've won Grand Finals, we've beaten Cronulla two years ago so we've got the experience there.

1:04 Sky Sports' Barrie McDermott talks about the key players that could decide the World Club Challenge between Wigan Warriors and Sydney Roosters. Sky Sports' Barrie McDermott talks about the key players that could decide the World Club Challenge between Wigan Warriors and Sydney Roosters.

"It's just about rising to the challenge, playing Super League rugby league. It's going to be fascinating, and I'm really looking forward to playing a part."

Team news

Dan Sarginson has overcome an ankle injury in the first half of the win against Leeds to be named in the Warriors' 19-man squad.

Jarrod Sammut will not be involved despite serving a two-match suspension, while Dom Manfredi also misses out (knee).

2:38 Highlights from the DW Stadium where Wigan earned their first win of the season with victory over Leeds on Friday night. Highlights from the DW Stadium where Wigan earned their first win of the season with victory over Leeds on Friday night.

Wigan (from): Joe Bullock, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escare, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O'Loughlin, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.

Luke Keary and Matt Ikuvalu have both overcome calf injuries and will start for Sydney, but Angus Crichton remains in doubt (fitness).

Roosters' centre Matt Ikuvalu is expected to be fit after overcoming a calf injury

Sydney (from): Mitchell Aubusson, Nat Butcher, Lindsay Collins, Boyd Cordner, Angus Crichton, Cooper Cronk, Poasa Faamausili, Jake Friend, Ryan Hall, Matt Ikuvalu, Luke Keary, Asu Kepaoa, Lachlan Lam, Isaac Liu, Joseph Manu, Brett Morris, Victor Radley, Siosiua Taukeiaho, James Tedesco, Zane Tetevano, Daniel Tupou, Sitili Tupouniua, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.