Super League: Friday's team news, including Wakefield vs Huddersfield

Danny Kirmond returns from suspension for Wakefield against Huddersfield

Team news for Friday's three Super League clashes, including Wigan's visit to Castleford on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm.

Wakefield vs Huddersfield (Friday, 7.45pm)

Wakefield have second rower Danny Kirmond back from suspension and Max Jowitt is set to deputise on the wing for Bill Tupou, who is ruled out with a groin injury sustained in the win over Salford.

Huddersfield coach Simon Woolford brings in half-back Oliver Russell following his loan spells with Leigh and Batley in the only change to the team that won at London.

Huddersfield head coach Simon Woolford has Oliver Russell in his squad

Wakefield 19-man squad: Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Brough, Crowther, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Wood.

Huddersfield 19-man squad: McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Uate, Gaskell, Frawley, Leeming, Matagi, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Roberts, Ta'ai, English, Russell, Ikahihifo, Hewitt, Senior, Wardle.

1:59 Highlights from the Super League clash between Wakefield and Salford Highlights from the Super League clash between Wakefield and Salford

Last season: Huddersfield 40 Wakefield 28, Wakefield 22 Huddersfield 25, Wakefield 22 Huddersfield 4.

Last six league matches: Wakefield WWLWLW Huddersfield LLWLWW.

Top try scorers: Tom Johnstone (Wakefield) 6, Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield) 5.

Top goal scorers: Danny Brough (Wakefield) 36; Lee Gaskell (Huddersfield) 19.

Castleford v Wigan (Sky Sports Arena, 7.45pm)

Castleford have forwards Nathan Massey and Mitch Clark back from injury, while Tuoyo Egodo and Jacques O'Neill are recalled to help plug the gaps created by the loss of Paul McShane to suspension and Junior Moors and Chris Clarkson to injury.

With Jordan Rankin still carrying a hamstring injury, full-back Calum Turner keeps his spot after receiving a last-minute call against Leeds.

Castleford hooker Paul McShane begins his suspension against Wigan

Wigan are boosted by the return of skipper Sean O'Loughlin and have second rower Joe Greenwood back from suspension.

Morgan Smithies keeps his place in Adrian Lam's 19-man squad after making his debut in the nilling of Catalans Dragons.

Sean O'Loughlin is back in contention for Wigan on Friday night

Castleford 19-man squad: Clare, Clark, Cook, Eden, Egodo, Foster, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata'utia, Millington, Milner, Minikin, O'Neill, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Turner, Watts.

Wigan 19-man squad: Bullock, Burgess, Byrne, Davies, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Manfredi, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Partington, Sammut, Sarginson, Shorrocks, Smithies, Williams.

Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors Live on

Last season: Castleford 19 Wigan 18, Wigan 28 Castleford 12.

Last six league matches: Castleford WWLWLL Wigan LLLLWW.

Top try scorers: Greg Eden (Castleford) 7, George Williams (Wigan) 5.

Top goal scorers: Paul McShane, Jordan Rankin (Castleford) 12; Zak Hardaker (Wigan) 27.

Warrington vs London Broncos (Friday, 7.45pm)

Warrington are set to give a debut to former London Broncos forward Matt Davis, who has spent the last month on loan with his old club, while front rower Sitaleki Akauola earns a recall.

Outside back Jake Mamo is sidelined with an ankle injury and second rower Jack Hughes is rested.

An ankle injury means Jake Mamo will miss the clash with London Broncos

London are without forward Luke Yates and centre Elliot Kear due to concussion protocol, while loose forward Davis has returned to Warrington following the expiry of his loan spell.

Scrum-half James Cunningham is back in contention, along with Jacob Ogden, Ryan Morgan, Mark Ioane and Will Lovell.

Warrington 19-man squad: Akauola, Atkins, Austin, Charnley, Clark, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Hill, King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi, Walker.

London Broncos 19-man squad: Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Davies, Dixon, Fleming, Gee, Ioane, Lovell, Mason, Meadows, Morgan, Ogden, Pelissier, Pitts, Richards, Smith, Walker, Williams.

2:32 Highlights from the Super League clash between London Broncos and Huddersfield. Highlights from the Super League clash between London Broncos and Huddersfield.

Last season: No corresponding fixture.

Last six league matches: Warrington WLWWWW London Broncos LWLWLL.

Top try scorers: Josh Charnley (Warrington) 10; Rhys Williams (London Broncos) 5.

Top goal scorers: Stefan Ratchford (Warrington) 40; Kieran Dixon (London Broncos) 20.