Super League: Easter Monday team news

Alex Mellor returns for the Giants on Good Monday

Team news for all six Easter Monday fixtures in the Betfred Super League, including Catalans vs Castleford on Sky Sports Arena from 5pm.

Huddersfield Giants vs London Broncos (3pm)

Huddersfield are boosted by the return of second rower Alex Mellor after he was forced to sit out the defeat at Leeds, but Sebastine Ikahihifo is out with an ankle injury. Coach Simon Woolford has also included veteran full-back Scott Grix and 20-year-old forward Jon Luke Kirby, who could make his debut.

London coach Danny Ward will pair James Cunningham and Morgan Smith in the halves after losing Jordan Abdull to injury in the defeat by Catalans. Winger Kieran Dixon is back, and Sam Davis could become the sixth academy product to make his Super League debut this year.

2:59 Look back on some of the iconic moments from Eddie Hemmings' career Look back on some of the iconic moments from Eddie Hemmings' career

Huddersfield Giants 19-man squad: Paul Clough, Matty English, Matt Frawley, Scott Grix, Jon Luke Kirby, Michael Lawrence, Kruise Leeming, Suaia Matagi, Jermaine McGillvary, Darnell McIntosh, Alex Mellor, Aaron Murphy, Adam O'Brien, Oliver Russell, Ukuma Ta'ai, Jordan Turner, Akuila Uate, Jake Wardle, Joe Wardle.

London Broncos 19-man squad: Sadiq Adebiyi, Eddie Battye, Robert Butler, James Cunningham, Sam Davis, Kieran Dixon, Matt Fleming, Matt Gee, Dan Hindmarsh, Mark Ioane, Elliot Kear, Ryan Morgan, Eloi Pelissier, Jay Pitts, Greg Richards, Morgan Smith, Alex Walker, Rhys Williams, Luke Yates.

Hull KR vs Warrington Wolves (3pm)

Hull KR coach Tim Sheens gives his players a chance to redeem themselves after keeping the squad that lost 56-12 in the Good Friday derby. Half-back Chris Atkin is set for a recall after sitting out that game.

Warrington are without second rower Ben Currie, but centre Toby King is likely to return after missing the defeat by Salford with a leg injury. Winger Tom Lineham is available after serving a one-match ban, and forward Sitaleki Akauola is in line to make his first appearance of the season.

Castleford Tigers vs Warrington Wolves Live on

Hull KR 19-man squad: Danny Addy, Chris Atkin, Harry Bardle, Ben Crooks, Josh Drinkwater, Mitch Garbutt, Craig Hall, Owen Harrison, Weller Hauraki, Lee Jewitt, Jimmy Keinhorst, George Lawler, Tommy Lee, Kane Linnett, Shaun Lunt, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Will Oakes, Joel Tomkins.

Warrington Wolves 19-man squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Ryan Atkins, Blake Austin, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Matt Davis, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Lama Tasi, Danny Walker, Ben Westwood.

Salford Red Devils vs Wigan Warriors (3pm)

Salford coach Ian Watson is likely to keep any changes to a minimum following their win at Warrington. Loose forward Mark Flanagan and centre Junior Sa'u are hoping to feature after sitting out Friday's match.

Wigan are set to give a debut to 18-year-old hooker Amir Bourouh, while coach Adrian Lam has included England academy half-back Harry Smith in his squad after recalling him from Swinton. Winger Liam Marshall takes over from the injured Tom Davies, and Jake Shorrocks has recovered from a head injury.

3:25 Highlights from the Good Friday derby between Wigan and St Helens at the DW Stadium Highlights from the Good Friday derby between Wigan and St Helens at the DW Stadium

Salford Red Devils 19-man squad: Jake Bibby, Greg Burke, Gil Dudson, Niall Evalds, Mark Flanagan, George Griffin, Jackson Hastings, Krisnan Inu, Josh Jones, Rob Lui, Joey Lussick, Tyrone McCarthy, Daniel Murray, Ben Nakubuwai, Derrell Olpherts, Junior Sa'u, Adam Walker, Kris Welham, Josh Wood.

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: Amir Bourouh, Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Morgan Escare, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, ZakHardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Sean O'Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Jake Shorrocks, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.

St Helens vs Hull FC (3pm)

St Helens could give a debut to former York forward Joe Batchelor in place of the injured Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, and Jack Ashworth replaces a rested Zeb Taia. Winger Adam Swift helps plug the gap created by the loss of Mark Percival to a hamstring injury, and Jack Welsby adds cover at half-back.

Hull coach Lee Radford rings the changes despite his side's record win over Hull KR. Prop Chris Green makes his first appearance of the season after recovering from an Achilles injury, while winger Ratu Naulago is also fit again. Brad Fash, Jordan Thompson, Cameron Scott, and Jez Litten are also included, with Radford opting to rest Josh Griffin, Gareth Ellis, Mickey Paea, and Danny Houghton.

3:22 Highlights from the Hull derby where Hull FC recorded their biggest win over rivals Hull KR Highlights from the Hull derby where Hull FC recorded their biggest win over rivals Hull KR

St Helens 19-man squad: Kyle Amor, Jack Ashworth, Joe Batchelor, Lachlan Coote, Regan Grace, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Joseph Paulo, Dom Peyroux, Danny Richardson, James Roby, Aaron Smith, Adam Swift, Luke Thompson, Alex Walmsley, Jack Welsby.

Hull FC 19-man squad: Jake Connor, Chris Green, Bureta Faraimo, Brad Fash, Dean Hadley, Albert Kelly, Jez Litten, Jack Logan, Sika Manu, Masi Matongo, Mark Minichiello, Ratu Naulago, Cameron Scott, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Jordan Thompson, Carlos Tuimavave, Joe Westerman, Connor Wynne.

Wakefield Trinity vs Leeds Rhinos (3pm)

Wakefield could give debuts to centre or second rower Jack Croft and winger Lee Kershaw after losing Matty Ashurst and Joe Arundel to injury in the defeat at Castleford. Forwards Chris Annakin and Justin Horo are set to play after sitting out Thursday's game, and coach Chris Chester will give a late check to David Fifita.

Leeds are set to give Super League debuts to stand-off Callum McLelland and second-row forward Owen Trout, and coach Dave Furner will make a late decision on centre Konrad Hurrell after he damaged a hamstring in the win over Huddersfield.

3:33 Castleford ended Wakefield's winning run in the Betfred Super League at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Thursday night Castleford ended Wakefield's winning run in the Betfred Super League at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Thursday night

Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad: Chris Annakin, Tinirau Arona, Mason Caton-Brown, Jack Croft, Jordan Crowther, David Fifita, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Justin Horo, Ben Jones-Bishop, Max Jowitt, Lee Kershaw, George King, Danny Kirmond, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Pauli Pauli, Ben Reynolds, Kyle Wood.

Leeds Rhinos 19-man squad: Wellington Albert, Tom Briscoe, James Donaldson, Brad Dwyer, Brett Ferres, Ash Handley, Konrad Hurrell, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Tui Lolohea, Callum Mclelland, Richie Myler, Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki, Matt Parcell, Nathaniel Peteru, Brad Singleton, Liam Sutcliffe, Owen Trout, Kallum Watkins.

Catalans Dragons vs Castleford Tigers (5pm, Sky Sports Arena)

Catalans have winger David Mead back from a two-month absence with a torn adductor, and centre Brayden Wiliame returns from suspension, which will enable Matt Whitley to return to the second row of the pack.

Castleford have lost forwards Oliver Holmes and Jesse Sene-Lefao to injury, but Chris Clarkson has recovered from a hamstring tear. Hooker Paul McShane returns from a three-match ban and coach Daryl Powell has also called up three-quarter Tuoyo Egodo and Lewis Peachey, who could make his debut.

Catalans Dragons vs Castleford Tigers Live on

Click here for the full match preview

Catalans Dragons 19-man squad: Jason Baitieri, Greg Bird, Julian Bousquet, Rémi Casty, Alrix Da Costa, Kenny Edwards, Tony Gigot, Mickael Goudemand, Benjamin Jullien, Sam Kasiano, Samisoni Langi, David Mead, Sam Moa, Arthur Romano, Mickael Simon, Lewis Tierney, Sam Tomkins, Matt Whitley, Brayden Wiliame.

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: Cory Aston, James Clare, Mitch Clark, Chris Clarkson, Greg Eden, Tuoyo Egodo, Will Maher, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata'utia, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Junior Moors, Lewis Peachey, Michael Shenton, Daniel Smith, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts.