Challenge Cup: St Helens vs Wakefield and Bradford Bulls vs Halifax quarter-final team news

Previews for this weekend's two Coral Challenge Cup quarter-finals as St Helens host Wakefield Trinity and Bradford Bulls take on Halifax.

St Helens vs Wakefield Trinity (Saturday, 3.15pm)

David Fifita and Max Jowitt will miss Wakefield Trinity's trip to St Helens in the quarter-finals of the Coral Challenge Cup on Saturday due to injuries.

Man of Steel contender Fifita suffered a foot injury at Magic Weekend last Saturday, but it was not as bad as first feared and he is set to return in the next couple of weeks. However, back Jowitt is expected to be out for six weeks with a fractured hand.

Trinity do have influential half-back Danny Brough available again, though, after being sidelined since April with a hand injury and head coach Chris Chester is in an optimistic mood ahead of the cup clash with the Super League leaders.

Danny Brough is back in Wakefield's squad for the cup tie away to St Helens

"They're the best team in the competition by a long way, but it's a one-off game," Chester said. "Those games do happen and it would be nice for us to get a result there this weekend.

"We got to the semi-finals in 2016 and we probably got there with a similar team to the one we'll have out at the weekend.

"It would be great if we could get there, we know we've got to beat the best and that's the thing with the Challenge Cup.

"If we can beat the best in the quarter-final then there's no reason we can't have a real crack at this competition."

Wakefield were 26-6 winners over Championship side Widnes Vikings in round six of the Challenge Cup, but go into this tie seeking to rebound from a 25-18 defeat to Catalans Dragons at Anfield.

St Helens, meanwhile, again showed they are the team to beat as they overcame Castleford Tigers 36-16 in Liverpool last Sunday.

Luke Thompson is one of three players back in St Helens' squad to face Wakefield

Justin Holbrook's squad is bolstered by the return of Luke Thompson, Mark Percival and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook after spells on the sidelines with injuries.

However, Saints are without Theo Fages after he suffered a head injury against Castleford. Danny Richardson comes into the 19-man squad in the Frenchman's place.

Given their form in Super League it is no surprise St Helens are favourites to go on and lift the cup for the first time since 2008, and forward Alex Walmsley is looking forward to a switch to knockout rugby.

2:42 Watch highlights as St Helens rounded off Magic Weekend at with a 36-16 victory over Castleford Tigers. Watch highlights as St Helens rounded off Magic Weekend at with a 36-16 victory over Castleford Tigers.

"You never go stale in a season, but there is a lot of rugby to be played in eight or nine months so the Challenge Cup adds a new impetus," said Walmsley.

"It is knockout, do-or-die against a dangerous Wakefield side that are going to be tough and full of confidence."

St Helens 19-man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival Regan Grace, Danny Richardson, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Dom Peyroux, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, Aaron Smith, Lachlan Coote, Matty Costello

Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad: Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, Danny Brough, Mason Caton-Brown, Jack Croft, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Ben Jones-Bishop, Lee Kershaw, George King, Danny Kirmond, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Tyler Randell, Kelepi Tanginoa, Kyle Wood

Bradford Bulls vs Halifax (Sunday, 2.45pm)

Jake Webster scored a try in Bradford's Challenge Cup win over Leeds

The two remaining Championship teams in the cup battle it out at Odsal on Sunday for a place in the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Jake Webster, Dalton Grant and Rowan Milnes - all of whom starred as the Bulls scored an upset victory over Super League side Leeds Rhinos in round six - return to the 19-man squad after missing Bradford's 42-4 defeat away to Featherstone Rovers in the league last Sunday.

Also included is Jordan Lilley, who was named man of the match in the win over Leeds and signed a permanent deal with the Bulls this week which keeps him at the club until the end of 2021.

🏆 This Sunday Challenge Cup Quarter Final #WS5 Will Sharp is set to make his 100th competitive Halifax RLFC appearance.#ST3 Stephen Tyrer is set to make his 200th competitive Halifax RLFC appearance. pic.twitter.com/fmTarVWjvQ — Halifax RLFC (@Halifax_RLFC) May 31, 2019

Halifax go into the match having suffered a 24-16 defeat away to Batley Bulldogs in the Championship last Sunday and are aiming to reach the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup for the first time since 1988.

The tie marks a special day for two of their players, with Steve Tyrer in line for his 200th appearance for the club and Will Sharp set for his 100th appearance.

Both teams are former winners of this competition. The Bulls last lifted the trophy in 2003 with a 22-20 victory over Leeds at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium, while Halifax's last triumph was in 1987 when they edged out St Helens 19-18 at Wembley.

Bradford Bulls 19-man squad: Steve Crossley, Connor Farrell, George Flanagan, David Foggin-Johnston, Dalton Grant, Sam Hallas, Liam Kirk, Jordan Lilley, Rowan Milnes, Elliot Minchella, Ross Oakes, Ross Peltier, Brandon Pickersgill, Colton Roche, Ethan Ryan, Matthew Storton, Jake Webster, Matty Wilde, Mikey Wood

Halifax 19-man squad: Ed Barber, Chester Butler, Liam Cooper, Connor Davies, Curtis Davies, Jacob Fairbank, Dan Fleming, Scott Grix, Ben Kavanagh, Kevin Larroyer, Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e, Brandon Moore, Elliot Morris, Scott Murrell, James Saltonstall, Will Sharp, Adam Tangata, Steve Tyrer, James Woodburn-Hall