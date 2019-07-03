Super League: Hull FC vs St Helens and Wigan Warriors vs Hull KR team news

Scott Taylor expects a big battle for the forwards when Hull FC take on St Helens

Previews for Friday's Super League games between Hull FC and St Helens, and Wigan Warriors and Hull Kingston Rovers.

Hull FC vs St Helens (7.45pm)

Scott Taylor is expecting a big battle for the forwards when Hull FC welcome Super League leaders St Helens to the KCOM Stadium on Friday evening.

Saints' forwards played a large part in last week's 21-10 victory away to second-placed Warrington Wolves, with props Alex Walmsley and Luke Thompson grabbing tries which helped secure the win.

Gareth Ellis is set to return for Hull FC against St Helens

Hull prop Taylor is braced for a hard night for both himself and his fellow forwards, but he is confident the third-placed side can rise to the challenge against the table-toppers.

"The forwards have been really good for St Helens so far this season," Taylor said. "Luke Thompson and Alex Walmsley have been really strong and Matty Lees has been showing some good signs, too.

"It's going to be a good test for us as a team, and it's going to be a strong test for me as an individual to make sure I can limit their go-forward in the middle of the park.

"It's going to be getting our bodies in front and hitting hard to get a solid collision."

2:33 Watch highlights as St Helens trounced Hull FC 62-16 earlier in the season Watch highlights as St Helens trounced Hull FC 62-16 earlier in the season

The Black and Whites' pack will be boosted by the return of Gareth Ellis after nearly two months out with an Achilles injury. He replaces Dean Hadley in head coach Lee Radford's 19-man squad.

Joe Westerman is set to play as well after dislocating and then popping back in his knee during last Thursday's derby defeat to Hull Kingston Rovers, as is Albert Kelly after a hamstring issue ruled him out of that game.

St Helens are without Aaron Smith following the hooker being stretchered off in the win at Warrington, with Smith suffering headaches and pain in his neck this week.

Hull-bound Adam Swift comes into the 19-man squad in his place, while James Bentley is set to continue at hooker.

Aaron Smith is unavailable for St Helens' trip to Hull FC

And head coach Justin Holbrook expects another tough match for the Saints, despite a 62-16 win over the same opponents earlier in the season.

"Hull FC were in red hot form up until their derby defeat and they have got some key troops back, and that's what makes them such a dangerous side," Holbrook said.

"They have good halves, strong outside backs and a big forward pack so it's going to be a really tough game up there on Friday."

Hull FC 19-man squad: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Josh Bowden, Mark Minichiello, Joe Westerman, Jake Connor, Chris Green, Brad Fash, Sika Manu, Mickey Paea, Ratu Naulago, Gareth Ellis, Andre Savelio

St Helens 19-man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, Luke Thompson, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Adam Swift, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, James Bentley, Lachlan Coote, Matty Costello

Wigan Warriors vs Hull KR (7.45pm)

Matt Parcell starred for Hull KR in the win over Hull FC

Tony Smith will give Matt Parcell the freedom to play his natural game after the hooker made an instant impression at Hull Kingston Rovers.

Parcell was named man of the match as Rovers defeated bitter rivals Hull FC 18-10 in last week's derby clash, having made the switch from Leeds Rhinos in the week leading up to the game.

The 26-year-old Australian will again be let of the leash when the Robins head to Wigan Warriors on Friday evening and head coach Smith is happy for Parcell to express himself.

"Matt said the other day that I give him the licence to play and I will, I like that," said Smith.

Tony Smith will let Matt Parcell play his natural game for Hull KR

"He backs himself and goes for it - we're a good fit for each other. I like people who back themselves and he certainly does that.

"He was terrific alongside Weller Hauraki and Mose Masoe and the others complemented those."

Smith makes just one change to Rovers' squad, with Jimmy Keinhorst returning in place of Tommy Lee. The visitors were also dealt a blow this week with the news Thomas Minns will be out for the rest of the season.

It was Wigan who had the edge when the sides met last month, winning 19-18 thanks to a drop-goal in the closing stages from Sam Powell.

0:24 Watch as Sam Powell slots over a long-range drop-goal to snatch a 19-18 win for Wigan Warriors away to Hull KR Watch as Sam Powell slots over a long-range drop-goal to snatch a 19-18 win for Wigan Warriors away to Hull KR

While Rovers are battling to secure their Super League status, the Warriors have been making steady progress recently and are now into the top five.

Head coach Adrian Lam is in no doubt there is plenty more to come from the defending champions as well.

"We've still got a long way to go and that's the positive thing," Lam said. "I guess we are probably at a six out of 10.

"The attitude has changed and everyone understands the way we want to go about things. Now we've just got to keep honing that."

Sean O'Loughlin is out of Wigan home game with Hull KR

Wigan will have to do without skipper Sean O'Loughlin, who went off injured in last Friday's 28-12 win over Salford, while Joe Greenwood is ruled out due to head injury protocols.

However, Dan Sarginson returns to the squad after missing the last two games due to injury.

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Morgan Escare, Liam Farrell, Oliver Gildart, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Ollie Partington, Sam Powell, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Morgan Smithies, George Williams

Hull KR 19-man squad: Adam Quinlan, Craig Hall, Ben Crooks, Jimmy Keinhorst, Ryan Shaw, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Mose Masoe, Joel Tomkins, Weller Hauraki, Mitch Garbutt, Chris Atkin, George Lawler, Kane Linnett, Josh Drinkwater, Daniel Murray, Harvey Livett, Luis Johnson, Matt Parcell