Super League: London Broncos vs Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons vs Wakefield Trinity previews

Luther Burrell could make his debut for Warrington against St Helens

Team news and previews for Saturday's Super League games between London Broncos and Warrington Wolves, and Catalans Dragons and Wakefield Trinity.

London Broncos vs Warrington Wolves (3pm)

Luther Burrell is again in contention to make his debut for Warrington Wolves when they head to London Broncos on Saturday.

The former Northampton Saints and England rugby union centre was included in the Wolves' 19-man squad for last week's clash with Super League leaders St Helens, but did not make the matchday 17.

Warrington coach Steve Price is pleased with how Luther Burrell has progressed

Head coach Steve Price is likely to give Burrell his Warrington bow at the Trailfinders Sports Ground though, and is pleased with how he has progressed since joining the club last month.

"He's at a good level with his fitness now and understanding our system," Price said. "He's not too far away now.

"He's going to make a few mistakes along the way, that's part of his growth and his development.

"He's a big bopper, it's going to take some defenders to bring him down. I'd like to think he's got a bit of X-factor with the ball, but only time will tell."

1:49 Highlights from Warrington's 48-12 win over London Broncos in April Highlights from Warrington's 48-12 win over London Broncos in April

There is only one change to the Warrington squad from last Friday's 21-10 defeat at home to St Helens, with forward Pat Moran, 21, replacing Chris Hill after he was given a two-match ban for dangerous contact in that match.

The visitors will be aiming to replicate their home success over the Broncos from the start of April, where Warrington triumphed 48-12 on the back of a hat-trick from Tom Lineham.

The Broncos are aiming to return to winning ways after their three-match unbeaten run came to an end in a 42-10 loss away to Castleford Tigers last Sunday.

That result sent them back to the bottom of the table on points difference, but head coach Danny Ward is hopeful that was just a temporary blip for the team.

Sadiq Adebiyi is back in the Broncos squad for the clash with Warrington

"They were fantastic - they played with energy and high tempo and really took it to us," said Ward, who recalls Sadiq Adebiyi to the squad in place of Will Lovell.

"We were pretty poor in the first half and a few individuals weren't doing their job.

"That hurt us and we just crumbled a bit in that second half. But I'm not going to be too critical of the boys and hopefully it's just a dip in form against a very good Castleford side."

London Broncos 19-man squad: Jordan Abdull, Sadiq Adebiyi, Eddie Battye, Robert Butler, James Cunningham, Kieran Dixon, Matty Fozard, Matt Gee, Ben Hellewell, Mark Ioane, Elliot Kear, Olsi Krasniqi, Ryan Morgan, Jay Pitts, Greg Richards, Morgan Smith, Alex Walker, Rhys Williams, Luke Yates

Warrington Wolves 19-man squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Blake Austin, Luther Burrell, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Matt Davis, Bryson Goodwin, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Jake Mamo, Pat Moran, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Lama Tasi, Danny Walker

Catalans Dragons vs Wakefield (5pm)

Tony Gigot is one of four Catalans players back from injury to face Wakefield

Steve McNamara welcomes four key member of his Catalans Dragons squad back from injury as the French side seek to arrest their recent slide at home to Wakefield Trinity.

The Dragons went through the whole of June without recording a victory in Super League and have slipped out of the play-off places as a result.

But Michael McIlorum, Tony Gigot, Matt Whitley and Kenny Edwards are all available again and head coach McNamara is confident his side can turn around their recent losing run.

"We've had a really poor month," McNamara said. "We had a great month before that, we've had a really poor month now.

"We've got to find some rhythm and confidence back into our game. We'll do that, we'll keep working hard.

"It's not a nice situation to be in, but we'll turn it around."

3:15 Highlights of Catalans Dragons' 25-18 victory over Wakefield Trinity during the 2019 Magic Weekend Highlights of Catalans Dragons' 25-18 victory over Wakefield Trinity during the 2019 Magic Weekend

Catalans' injury problems have not completely eased though, with Sam Moa out for the rest of the season and Jason Baitieri sidelined after undergoing foot surgery.

Last Sunday's 31-12 defeat away to Leeds Rhinos was their fifth-straight loss in all competitions, with their last victory coming against Wakefield during the Magic Weekend at Anfield.

Wakefield, on the other hand, go into the match in Perpignan having ended their own six-game losing streak with a 36-10 victory at home to Huddersfield Giants last Friday.

Joe Arundel is in Wakefield's squad for the trip to France after recovering from injury

"Their last win was against us at Magic Weekend and they're a team who have really struggled the last three or four weeks with injuries," said Trinity head coach Chris Chester.

"We've just got to make sure we prepare right and we don't get into holiday mode. We've got to make sure we're professional while we're over there and get the job done."

The visitors welcome Joe Arundel back into the squad for the first time since he suffered a pectoral injury against Castleford on Good Friday, with Lee Kershaw involved again too. They replace Jack Croft and the unavailable Mason Caton-Brown.

Catalans Dragons 19-man squad: Tony Gigot, Jodie Broughton, David Mead, Brayden Wiliame, Samisoni Langi, Matty Smith, Remi Casty, Michael McIlorum, Kenny Edwards, Ben Garcia, Julian Bousquet, Mickael Simon, Alrix Da Costa, Lucas Albert, Antoni Maria, Arthur Romano, Sam Kasiano, Sam Tomkins

Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad: Joe Arundel, Danny Brough, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, David Fifita, Titus Gwaze, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Ben Jones-Bishop, Lee Kershaw, George King, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Tyler Randell, Kelepi Tanginoa, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood