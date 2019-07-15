Wigan Warriors vs Wakefield Trinity: Sky Live Super League team news

Joe Bullock is an injury concern for Wigan ahead of the visit of Wakefield

Adrian Lam is placing his faith in Wigan Warriors' next generation after injuries ruled Joe Bullock and Thomas Leuluai out of Thursday's home Super League clash with Wakefield Trinity.

Prop Bullock misses only his second game of the season after being sent for an MRI scan on a knee injury picked up in last week's 32-10 derby loss to St Helens, while half-back Leuluai has a back injury.

Academy forward Ethan Havard, 18, and 21-year-old Jack Wells come into Lam's 19-man squad in their place and the Wigan head coach is excited by what he has seen from the club's youngsters.

"I've really enjoyed watching the young ones getting involved and getting the experience of last week," Lam said.

"That was certainly the highlight, especially because it wasn't our best game."

The injuries to Bullock and Leuluai see them join Sean O'Loughlin, Ben Flower and Joe Greenwood, plus long-term injuries victims Dom Manfredi and Tom Davies, on the sidelines.

Jack Wells comes into Wigan's squad for the visit of Wakefield

Lam is unsure on the prognosis for Bullock, who has impressed with the Warriors this year after joining from Championship side Barrow Raiders, but is hoping he will be back soon.

"We have Bullock going for an MRI on his knee," Lam said. "There is some medial damage but hopefully that's it.

"There are some concerns over it being an ACL, but we will find out soon. If it is, that will be the season over for him, fingers crossed it's not."

Both Wigan and Wakefield go into Thursday's game, which is live on Sky Sports Arena, aiming to bounce back from derby defeats in Round 22.

Trinity were beaten 36-16 at home to Castleford Tigers last Friday, but head to the DW Stadium having already beaten the hosts 30-20 at the Mobile Rocket Stadium back in April.

Chris Annakin coming in for the injured Craig Kopczak is the only change Wakefield head coach Chris Chester has made to his 19-man squad, with hooker Tyler Randell cleared to play after being a late withdrawal from the group to face Castleford due to a knee injury.

Tyler Randell has been cleared to play for Wakefield against Wigan

That defeat against the Tigers was Wakefield's eighth in their past nine matches, leaving them in eighth place in Super League, and assistant coach Lee Gilmour believes hard work is the only way the team will turn around their fortunes.

"There's no simple fixes, you can't wave a magic wand," Gilmour said. "The only way you get out of any sort of rut is by working hard.

"We probably need to sharpen up our attack and we just can't afford to have players off.

"We have to pick them up this week and just work hard on those areas in good ball attack, and pick a team that's going to work their stones off and not miss those one-per-centers."

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Oliver Gildart, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Ethan Havard, Willie Isa, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Ollie Partington, Sam Powell, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, Jack Wells, George Williams

Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad: Chris Annakin, Joe Arundel, James Batchelor, Danny Brough, Mason Caton-Brown, Jordy Crowther, Anthony England, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Ben Jones-Bishop, Max Jowitt, George King, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Tyler Randell, Kelepi Tanginoa, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood