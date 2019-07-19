Sunday's Super League previews: London Broncos vs St Helens, Leeds vs Hull FC, Salford vs Catalans Dragons, and Warrington vs Castleford

Justin Holbrook has made several changes to St Helens' team for the trip to London Broncos

Team news and previews for Sunday’s four Super League games, with London Broncos hosting St Helens, Leeds Rhinos at home to Hull FC, Salford Red Devils welcoming Catalans Dragons, and Castleford Tigers up against Warrington Wolves.

London Broncos vs St Helens (3pm)

Justin Holbrook will again be going with a much-changed team when St Helens head to London Broncos on Sunday.

The Saints head coach rested several players for his side's last trip to the Trailfinders Sports Club in June, when the Super League leaders were beaten 23-22 in golden-point extra-time.

Lachlan Coote is one of the St Helens players left out of the squad for the trip to the Broncos

Nevertheless, Holbrook has made nine changes to his team following a demanding run of fixtures and with an eye on next week's Coral Challenge Cup semi-final against Halifax.

"We have had three really tough games playing second, third, and fourth," Holbrook said. "Guys have put so much effort in these last few weeks, so we must be smart.

"Obviously last time I made a number of changes and we did not get the result, but I picked a side good enough to win the game and we got beat in golden point so we weren't far off.

"I am going to make a number of changes again this week off the back of knowing we don't get a week off.

2:36 Watch highlights of London Broncos' thrilling golden-point win over St Helens Watch highlights of London Broncos' thrilling golden-point win over St Helens

"It is nothing to do with the fact that we are playing London or it is on a 4G pitch. We are not going to be disrespecting London at all. It is just the timing of it."

Lachlan Coote, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Theo Fages, Alex Walmlsey, James Roby, and Luke Thompson are all rested for the trip to the capital, with Danny Richardson, Jack Welsby, and Adam Swift all handed recalls.

Young prospects Josh Eaves, Callum Hazzard, Josh Simm, and Lewis Dodd are all in line to make their debuts for St Helens as well.

In contrast, Ryan Morgan is the only player unavailable for the Broncos from last week's 36-22 defeat away to Hull FC. Olsi Krasniqi has been added to Danny Ward's 19-man squad in his place.

Ryan Morgan misses London Broncos' clash with St Helens due to injury

Broncos head coach Ward was encouraged by the way his side fought back against Hull after conceding 34 points in the first half, but knows they cannot afford another slow start against Saints if Super League's bottom side are to pull off another shock against the table-toppers.

"It's a bit worrying how the boys have started the last two games," Ward said. "It was pretty embarrassing.

"They know it wasn't good enough, they are very disappointed. There are some positives in that second half but the game was gone by then.

London Broncos 19-man squad: Jordan Abdull, Sadiq Adebiyi, Eddie Battye, Robert Butler, James Cunningham, Sam Davis, Kieran Dixon, Matt Fleming, Matty Fozard, Matt Gee, Ben Hellewell, Mark Ioane, Elliot Kear, Olsi Krasniqi, Jay Pitts, Greg Richards, Alex Walker, Rhys Williams, Luke Yates

St Helens 19-man squad: Regan Grace, Danny Richardson, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Adam Swift, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, Aaron Smith, James Bentley, Matty Costello, Joe Batchelor, Josh Eaves, Callum Hazzard, Jack Welsby, Josh Simm, Lewis Dodd.

Leeds Rhinos vs Hull FC (3pm)

Brad Singleton is set to reach a milestone for Leeds against Hull FC

Brad Singleton is in line to make his 200th appearance for Leeds Rhinos as they seek to bounce back from defeat to Hull Kingston Rovers against the Robins' cross-city rivals.

Prop Singleton returns to Leeds' 19-man squad for the clash with Hull FC after missing last week's 32-16 defeat to Rovers due to suspension, with fellow front-row Nathaniel Peteru back from a ban as well.

Callum McLelland also comes in to replace the suspended Richie Myler in the halves, and Leeds head coach Richard Agar wants to see his side raise their game defensively when they take on his former club.

"I would wholly applaud our boys' commitment to defence over a number of weeks, but over the weekend we talked about a number of those little areas - over-chasing, our marker work was poor and not being connected in our line, not working hard enough from the inside - and it's a choice," Agar said.

Leeds interim head coach Richard Agar wants to see his side raise their game defensively

"I thought Hull KR and Danny McGuire had a superb game, but I still felt we had the choice whether we wanted to work hard enough in some of those areas.

"We're expecting a tough challenge, but at the same time we've proved if we get our best defensive effort out there we're a match for anyone."

Hull were 34-10 victors when they welcomed Leeds to the KCOM Stadium in March, but go into this game aiming to secure their first victory over the Rhinos at Headingley for 12 years.

Black and Whites head coach Lee Radford played in that 17-6 win in September 2007 and is eager to recreate those memories at a ground which has undergone extensive redevelopment since then.

1:32 Watch highlight's of Hull FC's home win over Leeds Rhinos in March Watch highlight's of Hull FC's home win over Leeds Rhinos in March

"We really want to flip that hoodoo on its head this week," Radford said. "We've come close in recent years - the semi-final in 2017 was perhaps the most frustrating one as we were so close to going to a Grand Final that year.

"Headingley still sounds as noisy as it ever is, and they're just starting to play under Richard Agar now.

"They rely heavily on dummy-half carries, and the likes of Robert Lui and Jack Walker like to hit those gaps in your line. With (Brad) Dwyer and (Shaun) Lunt, they have some real threats in that area."

Jordan Lane returns to Hull's 19-man squad after recovering from a knee injury, while Radford is optimistic Gareth Ellis will be able to feature too after missing the win over London Broncos with an eye injury.

Leeds Rhinos 19-man squad: Jack Walker, Tom Briscoe, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Adam Cuthbertson, Brad Singleton, Trent Merrin, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Brett Ferres, Nathaniel Peteru, Cameron Smith, Callum McLelland, James Donaldson, Harry Newman, Ava Seumanufagai, Shaun Lunt, Robert Lui, Rhyse Martin

Hull FC 19-man squad: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Josh Bowden, Dean Hadley, Mark Minichiello, Joe Westerman, Jake Connor, Chris Green, Brad Fash, Sika Manu, Jordan Lane, Mickey Paea, Ratu Naulago, Gareth Ellis

Salford Red Devils vs Catalans Dragons (3pm)

Catalans Dragons' Jodie Broughton has had surgery on an MCL injury

Jodie Broughton has undergone surgery on a knee injury and is set to be ruled out for anywhere between four weeks and four months.

The Catalans Dragons winger scored twice in last week's 32-28 victory away to Huddersfield Giants last week, but was forced off later in the match after suffering a meniscal ligament injury.

Broughton had already missed part of the 2019 Super League season due to injury, and Dragons head coach Steve McNamara expressed his sympathy for the 31-year-old.

"It was a great catch in the corner, but when he landed he felt his knee," McNamara said.

Fouad Yaha replaces the injured Jodie Broughton in Catalans' squad to face Salford

"The early indications are that Jodie has done his MCL. It's not looking too good for him. His run of bad luck just seems to continue."

Fouad Yaha comes into Catalans' 19-man squad for the trip to Salford Red Devils on Sunday in Broughton's place, while Benjamin Jullien replaces the suspended Kenny Edwards.

Matty Smith returns to the Dragons' squad as well in place of Samisoni Langi.

The Catalans head to the AJ Bell Stadium seeking to avenge the 46-0 defeat they suffered to the Red Devils in Perpignan back in March.

2:05 Watch highlights from Salford's big win over Catalans Dragons earlier in the season Watch highlights from Salford's big win over Catalans Dragons earlier in the season

Salford, meanwhile, go into the encounter buoyed by last Friday's 22-12 victory over second-placed Warrington Wolves which kept alive their hopes of snatching a place in the play-offs.

The hosts welcome Derrell Olpherts back into the side and he is likely to start on the wing, with Krisnan Inu set to move inside to centre following Junior Sa'u's move to Championship side Leigh Centurions.

Lee Mossop is back in the Red Devils' 19-man squad as well to boost the pack, while fellow forward Josh Johnson is set for his home debut after recently signing for Salford from Championship side Barrow Raiders.

Lee Mossop is one for the players who returns for Salford this weekend

"I thought he had a great debut," head coach Ian Watson said of Johnson's display against Warrington.

"I know he came up with a little error towards the end, but before that I thought he didn't look out of place.

"He ran really strong and he did his defence as well. He worked really hard and did everything we asked, so is a good addition for us going forward. He can be really pleased with that."

Salford Red Devils 19-man squad: Niall Evalds, Kris Welham, Jake Bibby, Lee Mossop, Gil Dudson, Josh Jones, Mark Flanagan, Joey Lussick, Adam Walker, Greg Burke, Tyrone McCarthy, Logan Tomkins, Derrell Olpherts, Adam Lawton, Krisnan Inu, Lannon, Tui Lolohea, Jackson Hastings, Josh Johnson

Catalans Dragons 19-man squad: Tony Gigot, David Mead, Brayden Wiliame, Matty Smith, Remi Casty, Julian Bosquet, Mickael Simon, Benjamin Jullien, Matt Whitley, Alrix da Costa, Mickael Goudemand, Lucas Albert, Antoni Maria, Arthur Romano, Fouad Yaha, Sam Kasiano, Sam Tomkins

Castleford Tigers vs Warrington Wolves (3.30pm)

Chris Hill is free to play for Warrington at Castleford after serving his suspension

Chris Hill and Mike Cooper are back to boost the Warrington Wolves pack as Super League's second-placed team aim to rebound from a surprise loss when they travel to Castleford Tigers.

The Wolves were beaten at home to Salford Red Devils last Friday, but vice-captain Hill and fellow forward Cooper are both available again after missing that match due to suspension.

Head coach Steve Price, who has named a 21-man squad for the trip to Castleford, admitted they were missed last week, but did not use that as an excuse.

Steve Price made no excuses for Warrington's defeat at Salford

"When you are missing England internationals and other players, it's tough, but it's not an excuse because we have the utmost confidence in the players we bring in," Price said.

"I was disappointed with our style of footy, I thought we were way too lateral and way too sideways and weren't very direct, which we set out to be.

"It's easily fixed - we just need to get back to playing to our strengths and be more direct, which I have seen in spades this year."

1:54 Watch highlights as Warrington Wolves defeated Castleford Tigers 26-14 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle Watch highlights as Warrington Wolves defeated Castleford Tigers 26-14 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle

Harvey Livett and Luis Johnson are also included after being recalled from their loans at Hull Kingston Rovers, while Luther Burrell could play in place of the suspended Sitaleki Akauola.

Warrington have won both of their previous meetings with Castleford this season, including a 26-14 victory at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in May.

The Tigers go into the match on the back of a 36-16 derby triumph over Wakefield Trinity last week, but assistant coach Danny Orr is not reading anything into the Wolves' loss to Salford.

Castleford assistant coach Danny Orr expects a tough test from Warrington

"I think Salford have done that to a lot of teams this year, they've beat us the other week and they have had some great wins," Orr said.

"But for Warrington, I think they look about doing what they do and doing it well, week in, week out. I think it's two good teams on Sunday and I'm sure it'll be a good spectacle.

"I think we're evenly matched really in terms of performance, and the scoreboard both times this year have been really tight games. They're a good team we know we have to be at our best to beat them and I'm quietly confident that we can do that."

Castleford head coach Daryl Powell has named an unchanged 19-man squad from the team which defeated Wakefield.

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: Cheyse Blair, James Clare, Chris Clarkson, Tuoyo Egodo, Oliver Holmes, Will Maher, Nathan Massey, Pete Mata'utia, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Jacques O'Neill, Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Daniel Smith, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts

Warrington Wolves 21-man squad: Blake Austin, Luther Burrell, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Matt Davis, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Luis Johnson, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Jake Mamo, Pat Moran, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Lama Tasi, Danny Walker