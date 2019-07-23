England’s Kallum Watkins cleared for NRL debut this weekend

Kallum Watkins left Leeds Rhinos to join the Gold Coast before the June 30 transfer deadline

England centre Kallum Watkins has finally been cleared to make his NRL debut for the Gold Coast in Saturday's match against Brisbane Broncos.

The 28-year-old former Leeds captain missed the chance to make a farewell appearance at Headingley after flying to Australia before the June 30 transfer deadline to take up a two-and-a-half year contract with the Titans.

He has been in Australia for almost a month but has been held back from playing his first game while the club waited on clearance of his visa.

That clearance arrived on Tuesday morning and coach Craig Hodges has put the three-time Super League title winner straight into the centres for the Queensland derby.

Watkins has played 25 Tests for England and scored 132 tries in 256 games for the Rhinos in a stellar 12-year career.

Meanwhile, another England international, the Warrington-bound Gareth Widdop, is set to make his comeback from a dislocated shoulder in St George Illawarra's match against South Sydney on Friday.