Sunday's Super League: Hull KR vs Castleford Tigers and London Broncos vs Salford Red Devils team news

Jez Litten is in line for his Hull KR debut on Sunday

Team news and views as Hull KR host Castleford and London Broncos take on Salford in Sunday's Super League games.

Hull KR vs Castleford Tigers (3pm)

Dean Hadley and Jez Litten are both in line for their Hull Kingston Rovers debuts on Sunday after being named in the 19-man squad to face Castleford Tigers.

Back row Hadley and hooker Litten made the switch from cross-city rivals Hull FC earlier this week, strengthening Rovers' squad ahead of the transfer deadline on August 9.

Dean Hadley is likely to feature for Hull KR against Castleford

The pair are on loan at KCOM Craven Park until the end of the 2019 season, following which their long-term contracts with the club will kick in, and Rovers head coach Tony Smith is delighted to have them on board.

"To get the talents of Dean and Jez is perfect timing for the club," Smith said. "Both are really keen to show what they can do and they're very capable players.

"It's a good opportunity for them to get some rugby league under their belts and help us with our remaining games. It's a good situation for all.

1:30 Watch highlights as Castleford beat Hull KR in March Watch highlights as Castleford beat Hull KR in March

"This particular move by the club has strengthened areas that we have not had a lot of depth in throughout the season."

Hadley's signing comes at a good time as second row Kane Linnett has been ruled out of the visit of Castleford with a calf injury.

While Rovers continue their battle to avoid relegation, the Tigers head to East Hull aiming to steal a march on their rivals in the fight for a place in the top five.

Cory Aston returns to Castleford's squad for the trip to Hull KR

A 27-18 win over second-placed Warrington Wolves just under two weeks ago saw Castleford move back into the play-off places, with two changes to the 19-man squad from that game.

One of those is enforced as Paul McShane is serving a one-match ban. Tuoyo Egodo drops out as well, with Cory Aston and Greg Eden the men being recalled by head coach Daryl Powell.

Castleford were 32-16 winners when the sides met at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in March, while Rovers are aiming to rebound from an 18-12 defeat at home to Huddersfield Giants last time out.

Hull KR 19-man squad: Adam Quinlan, Craig Hall, Ben Crooks, Jimmy Keinhorst, Ryan Shaw, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Mose Masoe, Joel Tomkins, Weller Hauraki, Mitch Garbutt, Chris Atkin, Danny Addy, George Lawler, Josh Drinkwater, Owen Harrison, Daniel Murray, Dean Hadley, Jez Litten

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: Cory Aston, Cheyse Blair, James Clare, Chris Clarkson, Greg Eden, Oliver Holmes, Will Maher, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata'utia, Mike McMeeken, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Jacques O'Neill, Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Daniel Smith, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts

London Broncos vs Salford Red Devils (3pm)

Danny Ward is impressed with Olsi Krasniqi's displays for the Broncos

Danny Ward will hope Olsi Krasniqi can continue with the performances he has shown since rejoining London Broncos when they host Salford Red Devils on Sunday afternoon.

The Albania-born prop returned to his first professional club midway through the 2019 Super League season from Championship leaders Toronto Wolfpack and has impressed enough to earn a two-year contract, which he signed this week.

Head coach Ward had little hesitation in offering Krasniqi a new deal and is impressed with the impact the 27-year-old has made since coming back to the Ealing-based Broncos.

Olsi Krasniqi began his professional career with the Broncos

"Olsi has performed really well since being back at the Broncos and we are very happy to extend his contract," Ward said.

"To come into the team halfway through the season can be tough, but he has fitted in well within the group.

"He brings a lot of experience and is developing in a leadership role, passing his knowledge down to the younger guys."

Brock Lamb is set for his London Broncos debut against Salford

The match pits a Broncos team battling to retain their status in Super League against a Salford outfit with ambitions of making the play-offs and aiming to keep those hopes alive by making it a hat-trick of wins over the Londoners in 2019.

Ward has included half-back Brock Lamb, a recent recruit from Sydney Roosters, in his 19-man squad, but there is no place for rugby union convert Guy Armitage this week.

Nathan Mason is recalled too, while Sam Davis and Matty Gee make way from the side which beat Super League leaders St Helens two weeks ago.

Greg Johnson comes back into Salford's squad for this match, but otherwise head coach Ian Watson has named an unchanged 19 from the one which beat Catalans Dragons 40-14 at home two weeks ago.

Kris Welham signed a new contract with Salford this week

That kept them in the hunt for a top-five finish and centre Kris Welham, who signed a new contract with the Red Devils this week, is aiming for a play-off place to be just the start of things for the club.

"I'm playing well at the minute and I think the most consistent time in my career has been the three years I've spent here," Welham said.

"This year, we're focusing on making that top five and next year we want to improve on that."

London Broncos 19-man squad: Jordan Abdull, Sadiq Adebiyi, Eddie Battye, Rob Butler, James Cunningham, Kieran Dixon, Matt Fleming, Matty Fozard, Ben Hellewell, Mark Ioane, Elliot Kear, Olsi Krasniqi, Brock Lamb, Nathan Mason, Jay Pitts, Greg Richards, Alex Walker, Rhys William, Luke Yates

Salford Red Devils 19-man squad: Niall Evalds, Kris Welham, Jake Bibby, Lee Mossop, Gil Dudson, Jack Jones, Mark Flanagan, Joey Lussick, Adam Walker, Greg Burke, Tyrone McCarthy, Logan Tomkins, Greg Johnson, Derrell Olpherts, Adam Lawton, Krisnan Inu, Tui Lolohea, Jackson Hastings, Josh Johnson