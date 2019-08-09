Sunday's Super League previews: Salford vs Huddersfield and Wakefield vs Hull FC

Salford head coach Ian Watson is determined to avoid another slip-up against Huddersfield

Team news for Sunday's two Super League games as Salford Red Devils host Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity welcome Hull FC.

Salford Red Devils vs Huddersfield Giants (3pm)

Ian Watson is eager to avoid a repeat of Salford Red Delvis' previous home game against Huddersfield Giants when the sides meet at the AJ Bell Stadium on Sunday.

That encounter at the start of July saw Huddersfield end a four-game losing run by securing a 36-18 win and they head to Salford this weekend on the back of a humiliating 44-0 home loss to Leeds Rhinos.

Red Devils head coach Watson saw his side keep their Super League play-off hopes alive with a 58-28 victory at bottom side London Broncos last Sunday and is determined to ensure they do not slip up against the Giants again.

"They came off the back of a big defeat (in July)," Watson said. "They had the same kind of comments as what came out of the game they've just had, and then they came up to our place and turned us over.

"We don't want a repeat performance of that this week, so we need to look at our own preparation to be ready for that Huddersfield one."

Watson welcomes Ryan Lannon back into his 19-man squad after missing the win over the Broncos, with the loose forward having extended his loan deal from Hull Kingston Rovers until the end of the season. Winger Ken Sio is available again as well.

Joe Wardle returns for Huddersfield after seven games out injured

Huddersfield have second rower Joe Wardle back after a seven-match injury absence in place of Aaron Murphy, who injured his ankle in the defeat against Leeds.

Giants head coach Simon Woolford recalls half-back Tom Holmes in place of Matt Frawley and brings in prop Sebastine Ikahihifo for the suspended Adam Walne.

Salford Red Devils 19-man squad: Niall Evalds, Kris Welham, Jake Bibby, Lee Mossop, Gil Dudson, Josh Jones, Mark Flanagan, Joey Lussick, Adam Walker, Greg Burke, Tyrone McCarthy, Logan Tomkins, Derrell Olpherts, Ken Sio, Krisnan Inu, Lannon, Tui Lolohea, Jackson Hastings, Josh Johnson

Huddersfield Giants 19-man squad: Darnell McIntosh, Jermaine McGillvary, Lee Gaskell, Kruise Leeming, Suaia Matagi, Alex Mellor, Michael Lawrence, Adam O'Brien, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta'ai, Matty English, Jake Wardle, Oliver Russell, Tom Holmes, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Louis Senior, Innes Senior, Joe Wardle, Oliver Wilson

Wakefield Trinity vs Hull FC (3pm)

Adam Tangata has signed for Wakefield from Halifax

Adam Tangata is one of two recent signings set to make their Wakefield Trinity debuts in Sunday's home Super League game against Hull FC - although the game comes too soon for centre Ryan Atkins after his deadline-day return to Belle Vue following a 10-year absence.

Prop Tangata became the third player this week to join Wakefield ahead of Friday's transfer deadline, following Hull forward Chris Green and Wigan Warriors full-back Morgan Escare signing on loan.

Green is ineligible to play against his parent club this week but Tangata and Escare are both in line to feature, with Trinity head coach Chris Chester delighted to bring in the Cook Islander from Championship side Halifax in a swap deal with Keegan Hirst.

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester is pleased to secure Adam Tanagata's services

"It's another good bit of business by us to get Adam Tangata signed until the end of the season," Chester said.

"Along with Chris Green, he'll add a lot to the pack in these remaining games and I'm looking forward to seeing him out there.

"Everyone at the club would like to wish Keegan the best of luck at Halifax.

"He's done a real good job for us since joining in 2017 and - with him being off-contract at the end of the season - it's a chance for him to get plenty of game time in these last five weeks."

Morgan Escare has joined Wakefield on loan from Wigan

With Atkins added late on Friday, the signings have come as a huge boost to a Wakefield team which has found itself dragged into the relegation battle in recent weeks and been ravaged by injuries this season.

Along with the newcomers, Chester has Pauli Pauli, James Batchelor and Jacob Miller available again after they all missed last week's 26-6 defeat away to St Helens.

Hull, who were edged out 15-14 by fellow play-off contenders Wigan last week, have a newcomer in their ranks as well, with Tevita Satae set for his bow after joining from NRL New Zealand Warriors earlier this week.

"I can't wait to test myself on this side of the world," forward Satae said. "The thing I'm just looking forward to the most though is the opportunity to play first-team footy regularly.

Tevita Satae cannot wait to get started at Hull FC

"This club has given me the opportunity to get my career rolling. This is the chance I need to take my career to the next level."

Hull head coach Lee Radford has Jack Logan available again following his recovery from an elbow injury, with Kieran Buchanan and Danny Washbrook earning recalls to the squad as well.

However, Albert Kelly and Mickey Paea are both ruled out due to injuries, while Joe Westerman is unavailable due to illness.

Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad: Chris Annakin, Joe Arundel, James Batchelor, Danny Brough, Anthony England, Morgan Escare, David Fifita, Ryan Hampshire, Ben Jones-Bishop, Danny Kirmond, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Tyler Randell, Adam Tangata, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood

Hull FC 19-man squad: Jamie Shaul, Buerta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Josh Bowden, Mark Minichiello, Jake Connor, Masi Matongo, Brad Fash, Jordan Lane, Jack Logan, Danny Washbrook, Ratu Naulago, Gareth Ellis, Kieran Butcher, Tevita Satae