Sunday's Super League previews

Team news for Sunday’s Super League games as Hull Kingston Rovers take on relegation rivals Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants host Castleford Tigers.

Hull KR vs Wakefield Trinity (3pm)

Chris Chester has called on his Wakefield Trinity players to concentrate solely on themselves ahead of Sunday's showdown with relegation rivals Hull Kingston Rovers at KCOM Craven Park.

Both teams are hovering just above the Super League relegation place and come into this match on the back of defeats, with Wakefield going down 26-16 at home to Rovers' cross-city rivals Hull FC last Sunday.

Chris Chester has banned talk of how Wakefield's rivals are performing

This week's hosts were beaten 36-18 on the road at play-off contenders Wigan Warriors last week as well, but Trinity head coach Chester is only interested in making sure his side are focused on what they need to do.

"We've banned any talk about what other teams are doing," Chester said.

"We're probably guilty of trying to play too much and we're let down by a couple of individuals not playing their best rugby at the moment."

The visitors were dealt a blow in the build-up to this match with the news talismanic prop David Fifita is out for the rest of the season due to injury, but welcome loan signing Chris Green into the 19-man squad for his debut in Fifita's place.

Jordy Crowther returns after a short lay-off in place of Pauli Pauli as well, while Adam Tangata and Morgan Escare are included again after pleasing Chester with their displays on their respective bows last week.

Rovers head coach Tony Smith has Craig Hall, Mitch Garbutt and Kane Linnett available again after missing the defeat to Wigan. Veteran half-back Danny McGuire could feature against Wakefield as well.

Craig Hall returns to the Hull KR squad for the visit of Wakefield

Smith was pleased with the effort his side put in against the Warriors, but knows they must cut out costly mistakes if they are to ease their relegation fears.

"Our effort was good, I can't fault it but there were far too many errors that cost us," Smith said. "Those gave Wigan the impetus to score tries at the end.

"We have to learn lessons and we usually do. We were very competitive - but a couple of less errors at crucial times and we may have come away with something else."

Hull KR 19-man squad: Adam Quinlan, Craig Hall, Ben Crooks, Jimmy Keinhorst, Ryan Shaw, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Mose Masoe, Joel Tomkins, Weller Hauraki, Mitch Garbutt, Chris Atkin, Danny Addy, Kane Linnett, Josh Drinkwater, Daniel Murray, Dean Hadley, Jez Litten, Kyle Trout

Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad: Chris Annakin, Joe Arundel, James Batchelor, Danny Brough, Jordy Crowther, Anthony England, Morgan Escare, Chris Green, Ryan Hampshire, Ben Jones-Bishop, Danny Kirmond, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Tyler Randell, Adam Tangata, Kelepi Tanginoa, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood

Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers (3pm)

Adam Walne is available again for Huddersfield when Castleford visit

Chester Butler will have to wait for his Huddersfield Giants debut after not being named in the 19-man squad for the visit of Castleford Tigers on Sunday.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Giants on loan from Championship side Halifax ahead of making the permanent move to John Smith's Stadium for next season, was in line for a possible appearance this week.

However, head coach Simon Woolford has included Sam Hewitt and Adam Walne in the squad for the Castleford match. They replace Joe Wardle and Matty English, who is left out due to concussion protocol.

The Giants are seeking two points to help them move away from the Super League relegation place, with last week's 32-12 defeat away to Salford Red Devils having left them hovering just above the danger zone.

"The effort from the guys was tremendous, but we didn't make it easy on ourselves," Woolford said.

"It's tough for everyone involved at the club - each week we are playing for our lives. Obviously, it's not ideal [where we are in the league], but we competed and were in it until the 70th minute.

"We knew we had to be somewhere near our best, but with the ball we didn't help ourselves with too many errors."

In contrast, Castleford have their sights set on a place in the play-offs and kept those top-five hopes alive after battling to a 20-6 win at home to relegation-threatened London Broncos last Saturday.

Head coach Daryl Powell has made just one change to his 19-man squad from that match, with Greg Minikin returning in place of Chris Clarkson.

Greg Minikin is back in Castleford's 19-man squad for the trip to Huddersfield

It took a golden-point drop-goal from Peter Mata'utia to separate the sides at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in June when Castleford won 27-26, but the Giants were 20-18 victors when the Tigers last visited Huddersfield in April.

Huddersfield Giants 19-man squad: Darnell McIntosh, Jermaine McGillvary, Lee Gaskell, Kruise Leeming, Suaia Matagi, Alex Mellor, Michael Lawrence, Adam O'Brien, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta'ai, Jake Wardle, Oliver Russell, Tom Holmes, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Adam Walne, Sam Hewitt, Louis Senior, Innes Senior, Oliver Wilson

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: Cory Aston, Cheyse Blair, James Clare, Tuoyo Egodo, Jamie Ellis, Oliver Holmes, Will Maher, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata'utia, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Jacques O'Neill, Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Daniel Smith Jake Trueman