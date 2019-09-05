Friday's Super League previews: Leeds vs Salford; St Helens vs Huddersfield; Warrington vs Wakefield; Wigan vs Catalans

Blake Austin is set to make his return from injury for Warrington on Friday

Team news and views ahead of Friday's non-televised Super League games as the play-off and relegation battles climax.

Leeds Rhinos vs Salford Red Devils (7.45pm)

Richard Agar believes Leeds Rhinos still have improvements to make after all but sealing their place in Super League for 2020.

Last Sunday's 36-10 win away to London Broncos means the Rhinos are four points clear of the bottom side with two games of the regular season remaining and having a far superior points difference to the other sides near the foot of the table.

Interim head coach Agar is in no doubt his side can produce a better display when Salford Red Devils visit Headingley on Friday evening, but is pleased they have got themselves into a much more secure position.

"Performance-wise there is a lot to improve on, but commitment and defensive effort I thought was brilliant," Agar said.

"We always said pulling together it wasn't going to be an overnight fix, a couple of opportunities missed and everybody else has won games to keep it a battle.

"I know mathematically we're still not safe but it's a fair old swing with two games and two other teams battling each other."

Head coach Richard Agar believes the Rhinos can still improve for the visit of Salford

Agar has named an unchanged 19-man squad for the match with Salford, who are on a club-record run of six straight wins in Super League after overcoming Warrington Wolves 22-6 last Thursday.

Red Devils head coach Ian Watson brings George Griffin back into the squad following his return from injury and Josh Wood is recalled to the 19 as well.

Salford have been given a further boost with the news mid-season recruit Josh Johnson has agreed a contract with the club for 2020.

"Josh has already added a touch of grit to our pack and bought into the work ethic of the team," Watson said.

George Griffin returns to Salford's 19-man squad for the trip to Leeds

"We had to move quickly to secure his services for next season, after his energetic performances caught the eyes of other Super League clubs.

"He's pleased to be staying with us and I'm certain he'll continue to improve and be a valuable signing."

Leeds Rhinos 19-man squad: Jack Walker, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Trent Merrin, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Brett Ferres, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Cameron Smith, Luke Briscoe, James Donaldson, Harry Newman, Ava Seumanufagai, Shaun Lunt, Robert Lui, Rhyse Martin

Salford Red Devils 19-man squad: Niall Evalds, Kris Welham, Jake Bibby, Lee Mossop, Josh Wood, Gil Dudson, Josh Jones, George Griffin, Mark Flanagan, Joey Lussick, Adam Walker, Greg Burke, Tyrone McCarthy, Logan Tomkins, Ken Sio, Krisnan Inu, Tui Lolohea, Jackson Hastings, Josh Johnson

St Helens vs Huddersfield Giants (7.45pm)

Justin Holbrook wants St Helens to maintain their unbeaten home record

Completing an unbeaten season on their home patch is the aim for St Helens on Friday night when they welcome Huddersfield Giants to Totally Wicked Stadium.

The League Leaders' Shield winners' three defeats during the Super League regular season have all come on the road, with their home ground proving something of a fortress.

Saints have not completed an unbeaten stretch at home since 2002, when they went on to win the Grand Final, and head coach Justin Holbrook knows his side must be on their guard against a Giants side who eased their relegation fears with a 22-12 win away to Hull FC last week.

"We've been terrific there every week this year and we want to maintain that," Holbrook said. "We've got to play well to beat Huddersfield on Friday.

"It was a great win for them last week. They're not in a great spot in the table, but they've shown to go and win at Hull they've got a dangerous side."

Dominique Peyroux and recent Great Britain call-up Lachlan Coote both return to Holbrook's 19-man squad for the Huddersfield game after missing last Friday's 4-0 win at home to Castleford Tigers.

Giants head coach Simon Woolford is without half-back Matt Frawley due to injury, so Tom Holmes comes back into their 19-man squad in his place. Adam Walne replaces Aaron Murphy as well.

Huddersfield are still not safe from the danger of relegation, although the win over Hull put them in a much stronger position heading into the final two games of the regular season.

Huddersfield head coach Simon Woolford knows the job is not done yet for his team

"It depends on other games and other results, but it's certainly helped our cause," Woolford said. "It's been a tough year for a number of reasons and those few wins have been few and far between.

"We won't be shutting up shop now, there is still a big job to do and we want to make sure we finish the seasons really well."

St Helens 19-man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Danny Richardson, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dominique Peyroux, Jack Ashworth, James Bentley, Lachlan Coote, Matty Costello

Huddersfield Giants 19-man squad: Darnell McIntosh, Jermaine McGillvary, Lee Gaskell, Paul Clough, Kruise Leeming, Suaia Matagi, Alex Mellor, Michael Lawrence, Adam O'Brien, Ukuma Ta'ai, Jake Wardle, Tom Holmes, Adam Walne, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Sam Hewitt, Louis Senior, Jon Luke Kirby, Oliver Wilson, Chester Butler

Warrington Wolves vs Wakefield Trinity (7.45pm)

Blake Austin is one of five players back in the Warrington squad for the visit of Wakefield

Blake Austin is set to make a welcome return for Warrington Wolves as they aim to end their six-game losing run in Super League at home to Wakefield Trinity on Friday.

Austin has been ruled out for around a month with an ankle ligament injury sustained in the defeat away to Catalans Dragons early in August and missed the Wolves' Challenge Cup final win.

But he is one of five players making a return to Steve Price's 19-man squad who were not involved in last Thursday's defeat away to fellow play-off contenders Salford.

Wakefield head into the match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on the back of a 24-16 defeat at home to Wigan Warriors last Sunday and having lost both of their matches against Warrington so far this season.

Trinity head coach Chris Chester has several injury concerns to contend with as well, with a trio of players all missing due to injuries sustained in the loss to Wigan.

Chris Annakin, Bill Tupou and James Batchelor all ruled out, with George King, Jordy Crowther and Titus Gwaze returning to the 19-man squad in their places, and Chester is concerned the three could miss both of Wakefield's remaining games.

"It looks like it," Chester said. "We've got some cover there in Joe Arundel and George King and Jordy Crowther, so we've pretty much got that covered."

Warrington Wolves 19-man squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Blake Austin, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Matty Smith, Lama Tasi

Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad: Joe Arundell, Danny Brough, Jordy Crowther, Anthony England, Morgan Escare, Chris Green, Titus Gwaze, Ryan Hampshire, Ben Jones-Bishop, Lee Kershaw, George King, Danny Kirmond, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Tyler Randell, Adam Tangata, Kelepi Tanginoa, Kyle Wood

Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons (7.45pm)

Wigan head coach Adrian Lam is not resting on his laurels

Adrian Lam knows there is still plenty of work for Wigan Warriors to do as they aim to seal second place in Super League ahead of the play-offs.

Last Sunday's victory away to Wakefield saw the defending champions move ahead of Warrington in the table and a win at home to Catalans Dragons on Friday would see them take a step closer towards securing that spot.

But Lam, who has brought Harry Smith in for Amir Bourouh in the only change to his 19-man squad, warned his players they cannot afford to think the job is already done.

"We've got a pretty tough two games coming up in Catalans and Castleford at home, so a lot of work to do, but I'm really pleased for the group so far," Lam said.

"We've used certain words at certain times of the season, and confidence and belief are the ones we are pushing aggressively at the moment.

"As a group, if we get down to a tight game, they believe in each other and if things get tight in the match over the next couple of weeks, I have total confidence we can get the result we deserve."

Wigan beat Catalans 42-0 on the French side's last visit to the DW Stadium in March, but the Dragons secured a memorable 33-16 win over the Cherry and Whites in the historic match at Barcelona's Nou Camp in May.

Steve McNamara's men head to Wigan with their play-off hopes in tatters following last Saturday's 24-6 defeat at home to Hull Kingston Rovers - a result which condemned them to a third straight loss.

The Perpignan-based outfit do, however, have Sam Tomkins available to face his former club and Alrix da Costa returns to the 19 as well. Not involved are Ben Garcia, Remi Casty, David Mead, Tony Gigot, Fouad Yaha, Sam Moa and Jodie Broughton.

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Bevan French, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies, George Williams

Catalans Dragons 19-man squad: Brayden Wiliame, Lewis Tierney, Samisoni Langi, Michael McIlorum, Kenny Edwards, Greg Bird, Julian Bousquet, Mickael Simon, Benjamin Julien, Matt Whitley, Alrix da Costa, Mickael Goudemand, Lambert Belmas, Lucas Albert, Antoni Maria, Jason Baitieri, Arthur Romano, Sam Kasiano, Sam Tomkins