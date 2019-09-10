Kristian Woolf named new St Helens head coach

Kristian Woolf has been confirmed as St Helens' new head coach

Kristian Woolf has been announced as St Helens' new head coach for next season.

Woolf, who finished the NRL season as caretaker boss of Newcastle Knights, will take up a two-year contract as Saints' new head coach on November 1.

He succeeds Gold Coast Titans-bound Justin Holbrook and St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus believes Woolf can take the club to even greater heights.

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus is delighted to have Woolf on board

"We consider that Kristian is ideally qualified and placed to build upon the current success of the team and the club," McManus said.

"He has the experience and expertise to bring the best out of our existing squad and to improve it further.

"We are very confident that the Saints will seriously compete for honours under his tenure and that we will continue to play attractive and exciting rugby league."

Kristian Woolf has enjoyed a memorable tenure in charge of Tonga

The 44-year-old, who has signed a two-year deal with the option for a further year, comes to Super League with a wealth of coaching experience in both Australia and internationally with Tonga.

Woolf enjoyed successful spells with North Queensland Cowboys' youth teams and Intrust Super Cup side Townsville Blackhawks, along with serving as an assistant at both the Knights and Brisbane Broncos.

As Tonga head coach, Woolf oversaw their rise from 14th to fourth in the world rankings and their memorable run to the 2017 Rugby League World Cup semi-finals, which included a memorable shock victory against New Zealand.

"I'm excited and privileged to be joining St Helens as head coach," Woolf said.

"It's something I have always wanted to do and it's a great opportunity for me. St Helens is a club with an amazing history and I'm confident we can achieve great things together."