Leeds Rhinos set to announce Luke Gale signing from Castleford Tigers

Luke Gale is set to rejoin his hometown club

Leeds are expected to unveil the signing of former Man of Steel Luke Gale from Castleford on Tuesday.

Gale, who was born in Leeds and began his career in the Rhinos' academy before going on to play for Doncaster, London Broncos, Bradford and Cas, has long been linked with a return to Headingley.

The Rhinos have called a press conference for midday on Tuesday with head coach Richard Agar "to officially unveil a major new signing for the club".

It is thought the 31-year-old scrum-half, who has not played this year after rupturing an Achilles tendon in pre-season, has passed a medical at Leeds and will join his new team-mates for the start of pre-season training.

Leeds will pay the Tigers a transfer fee for the player, who has two years left on his contract.

Gale was named Super League Man of Steel in 2017 and was a regular for England in that year's World Cup.

Castleford are thought to have lined up St Helens scrum-half Danny Richardson as a replacement.